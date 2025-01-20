What is Trump's net worth? A look at his fortune as he assumes office

In the days leading up to his inauguration, Donald Trump has made several headlines for his financial comeback. He recently launched a memecoin, $TRUMP, which saw a massive overnight success. Following the unexpected launch of the Solana-based token, the president-elect's net worth saw a whopping 700% surge, per The Crypto Basic. With just hours left until he assumes office for a second term at the White House, here's all you need to know about Trump's net worth: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend a service at St. John's Church on the inauguration day of his second Presidential term in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)

What is Donald Trump's net worth?

Even before the launch of $TRUMP, the incoming president made a significant financial comeback. According to a Forbes report, Trump's net worth jumped by $865 million on January 13, thanks to a 20% rally in Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) stock.

The media company, which is the parent organisation of his social media platform Truth Social, has helped boost the future president's net worth drastically. Back in 2021, Trump's net worth stood at $2.3 billion after he left the White House, according to Bloomberg.

The steep drop in his fortune followed the Capitol Riot, which caused several businesses to sever their ties with him. He once again faced financial setbacks in 2024, attributed to his high-profile lawsuits. By January last year, his net worth had dropped to $2.5 billion.

However, the situation turned around for the better in March as TMTG had a successful merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. While his real-time net worth per Forbes currently stands at $6.7 billion, Trump's crypto holdings on paper were worth $58 billion as of Sunday morning, per Axios.

The outlet estimates his net worth to be $63.8 billion, out of which his crypto holdings account for 89%. This sudden influx of fortune is “enough -- with his other assets -- to make him one of the world's 25 richest people,” the Axios report adds.