Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE updates: Trump to take oath of office for 2nd time; S Jaishankar to represent India

Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE updates: Donald Trump inauguration live updates: US President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration on January 19, 2025, in Washington.

Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE updates: Donald Trump will be sworn in for a historic second term as the 47th US President on Monday. Incoming vice president JD Vance will also be sworn in. Trump, who has promised a new "golden age" for America, will take the oath at an indoor ceremony at the rotunda of the US Capitol building at 10.30pm IST (12pm ET)....Read More

Ahead of the inauguration, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Trump and his wife, Melania, for "tea and coffee" at the White House before they all travel together to the Capitol.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. He will attend the ceremony at the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

More about Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony:

-Donald Trump will make history by replacing Biden as the oldest president to be sworn in.

-He is also just the second president in US history to return to power after being voted out, after Grover Cleveland in 1893.

-Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Trump has promised to sign around 100 executive orders within hours of taking office.

-These include declaring a national emergency on the southern US border with Mexico, and undoing the Biden administration's directives on diversity and oil drilling.

-Among the guests attending Trump's inauguration ceremony are all living former US presidents – Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as will their wives, except for Michelle Obama.

-Hillary Clinton, whom Trump beat in the 2016 presidential election, and vice president Kamala Harris, whom he beat in the November election, will be there.

-Freezing weather has forced the 78-year-old's inauguration at the US Capitol indoors, but the first hours of the most extraordinary comeback in American politics will be a blaze of activity.

-Ahead of Trump's swearing-in, Bitcoin hit a new record high on Monday, crossing over $109,000. This also comes with both Trump and his wife Melania launching cryptocurrencies or 'meme coins' named after themselves; $TRUMP and $MELANIA.