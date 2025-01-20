Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE updates: Trump to take oath of office for 2nd time; S Jaishankar to represent India
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE updates: Donald Trump will be sworn in for a historic second term as the 47th US President on Monday. Incoming vice president JD Vance will also be sworn in. Trump, who has promised a new "golden age" for America, will take the oath at an indoor ceremony at the rotunda of the US Capitol building at 10.30pm IST (12pm ET)....Read More
Ahead of the inauguration, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Trump and his wife, Melania, for "tea and coffee" at the White House before they all travel together to the Capitol.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. He will attend the ceremony at the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.
More about Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony:
-Donald Trump will make history by replacing Biden as the oldest president to be sworn in.
-He is also just the second president in US history to return to power after being voted out, after Grover Cleveland in 1893.
-Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Trump has promised to sign around 100 executive orders within hours of taking office.
-These include declaring a national emergency on the southern US border with Mexico, and undoing the Biden administration's directives on diversity and oil drilling.
-Among the guests attending Trump's inauguration ceremony are all living former US presidents – Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as will their wives, except for Michelle Obama.
-Hillary Clinton, whom Trump beat in the 2016 presidential election, and vice president Kamala Harris, whom he beat in the November election, will be there.
-Freezing weather has forced the 78-year-old's inauguration at the US Capitol indoors, but the first hours of the most extraordinary comeback in American politics will be a blaze of activity.
-Ahead of Trump's swearing-in, Bitcoin hit a new record high on Monday, crossing over $109,000. This also comes with both Trump and his wife Melania launching cryptocurrencies or 'meme coins' named after themselves; $TRUMP and $MELANIA.
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Pope hopes Trump's US will have 'no room for hatred'
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Pope Francis says that he hopes that under Donald Trump's leadership, the US will have “no room” for hatred, reports AFP.
Francis also criticised Trump's plans to impose mass deportations of immigrants, saying that it would be a “disgrace”.
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Trump to sign around 100 executive orders today
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Donald Trump promised to sign around 100 executive orders within hours of taking office.
These include declaring a national emergency on the southern US border with Mexico, and undoing the Biden administration's directives on diversity and oil drilling.
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Bitcoin soars ahead of Trump's swearing-in ceremony
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Bitcoin hit a new record high on Monday, crossing over $109,000 ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in.
This also comes with both Trump and his wife Melania launching cryptocurrencies or 'meme coins' named after themselves, $TRUMP and $MELANIA, respectively, showcasing their support for the cryptocurrency market. Read more.
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Trump to be the oldest president to be sworn in
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Donald Trump will make history by replacing Biden as the oldest president to be sworn in. He is also just the second president in US history to return to power after being voted out, after Grover Cleveland in 1893.
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: All living former US presidents to attend ceremony
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Among the guests attending Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony are all living former US presidents – Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as will their wives, except for Michelle Obama.
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Joe Biden to host Donald Trump at White House
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Ahead of the inauguration, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Trump and his wife, Melania, for "tea and coffee" at the White House. They will then all travel together to the Capitol.
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: S Jaishankar to represent India
External affairs minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. He will attend the ceremony at the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Donald Trump, JD Vance to take oath today
Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Donald Trump will be sworn in for a historic second term as the 47th US President on Monday. Incoming vice president JD Vance will also be sworn in.
The ceremony will be held at the rotunda of the US Capitol building at 10.30pm IST (12pm ET).