Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Video: Mexicans waiting for appointments cry after CB1 app shut down by Trump

ByHT News Desk
Jan 21, 2025 01:15 AM IST

The discontinuation of the CBP One app has left migrants in Mexico heartbroken, with many reportedly seen crying after their appointments were cancelled.

Coming in heavily to deliver his promise of restricting immigration into the US, Donald Trump banned the CBP One app that facilitated the legal entry of nearly 1 million people into the United States by granting them work eligibility. The decision was announced just minutes after Trump was sworn-in as the 47th President of the United States.

In a heartbreaking video, a Mexican woman is seen crying after reportedly learning that her CBP1 parole appointment is invalid. (X/@arelisrhdz)
In a heartbreaking video, a Mexican woman is seen crying after reportedly learning that her CBP1 parole appointment is invalid. (X/@arelisrhdz)

Follow live updates on Trump inauguration here.

The impact of this move was immediate, as people in Mexico, who were waiting for their CBP One parole appointments, were reportedly left devastated upon hearing the news. According to a post shared on X by Arelis R. Hernández, a journalist with The Washington Post, some migrants in Mexico were seen crying when they learned that their appointments were no longer valid.

Also read: Trump's first move as US President: End CBP One app that helped migrants get legal entry

She shared a heartbreaking video captioned, “Migrants in Ciudad Juárez who were waiting for their 1 pm CBP1 parole appointments learned 20 minutes ago that the app has shut down & those appointments are no longer valid.”

In the video, a woman is seen crying uncontrollably while supporting her hands and face on a pole after reportedly learning that CBP1 app has been discontinued. Several people behind her are also seen carrying a disappointing look on their faces.

What is CBP One app

According to the US Customs and Border Protection, CBP One is a “mobile application that grants you access to a variety of services provided by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).”

However, a latest update on the website reads, “Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On