Video: Mexicans waiting for appointments cry after CB1 app shut down by Trump

Coming in heavily to deliver his promise of restricting immigration into the US, Donald Trump banned the CBP One app that facilitated the legal entry of nearly 1 million people into the United States by granting them work eligibility. The decision was announced just minutes after Trump was sworn-in as the 47th President of the United States. In a heartbreaking video, a Mexican woman is seen crying after reportedly learning that her CBP1 parole appointment is invalid. (X/@arelisrhdz)

Follow live updates on Trump inauguration here.

The impact of this move was immediate, as people in Mexico, who were waiting for their CBP One parole appointments, were reportedly left devastated upon hearing the news. According to a post shared on X by Arelis R. Hernández, a journalist with The Washington Post, some migrants in Mexico were seen crying when they learned that their appointments were no longer valid.

Also read: Trump's first move as US President: End CBP One app that helped migrants get legal entry

She shared a heartbreaking video captioned, “Migrants in Ciudad Juárez who were waiting for their 1 pm CBP1 parole appointments learned 20 minutes ago that the app has shut down & those appointments are no longer valid.”

In the video, a woman is seen crying uncontrollably while supporting her hands and face on a pole after reportedly learning that CBP1 app has been discontinued. Several people behind her are also seen carrying a disappointing look on their faces.

What is CBP One app

According to the US Customs and Border Protection, CBP One is a “mobile application that grants you access to a variety of services provided by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).”

However, a latest update on the website reads, “Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled.”