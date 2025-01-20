Trump's first move as US President: End CBP One app that helped migrants get legal entry

Donald Trump, minutes after taking oath as US President, discontinued the use of the CBP One app, which had facilitated the legal entry of nearly 1 million people into the United States, granting them work eligibility. A notice posted on the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website shortly after Trump took office informed users that the app, which had allowed migrants to schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry, was no longer available. The notice also stated that all existing appointments were canceled. Donald Trump arrives for inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

This decision fulfills a campaign promise by Trump and is likely to please critics who viewed the app as a generous enticement for more migrants to head to the US-Mexico border.

The CBP One app had gained significant popularity, operating as an online lottery system that allocated appointments to 1,450 people daily across the eight border crossings. Migrants were granted entry under "parole," a presidential authority that Joe Biden utilized more than any other president since its creation in 1952.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president on Monday, pledging a “revolution of common sense” as Republicans take full control of Washington and begin reshaping the nation’s institutions.

Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal charges, and even two assassination attempts to secure a second term, wasted no time in pushing his agenda after the ceremony. He has already prepared dozens of executive orders to tighten border security, boost fossil fuel production, and dismantle diversity and inclusion programs within the federal government.

In his inaugural address, Trump decried the “crisis of trust” facing the government, vowing that under his leadership, “our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced.”

He declared he had a mandate to “completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal,” promising to restore the faith, wealth, democracy, and freedom of the American people. “From this moment on,” he proclaimed, “America’s decline is over.”

The signing of these executive orders marks the beginning of what Trump is calling “the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense.”

While his executive actions are expected to take immediate effect, other objectives may prove more challenging and could test the patience of supporters who were promised swift results. Trump has spoken about lowering prices after years of inflation, but his proposed tariffs on imports could potentially worsen the economic situation.

The day’s festivities were altered by frigid weather. Trump’s swearing-in took place indoors in the Capitol Rotunda—the first time in 40 years this was done—and the inaugural parade was replaced by an event at a downtown arena. Crowds of Trump supporters, who had gathered on the National Mall to view the ceremony, were left to find alternative viewing spots.

At the Capitol, Vice President JD Vance took the oath of office first, administered by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh using a Bible given to him by his great-grandmother. Trump followed shortly after noon, taking the oath with both a family Bible and the Bible used by President Abraham Lincoln at his 1861 inauguration. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath.

A group of billionaires and tech moguls—including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, and Sundar Pichai—were given prominent positions in the Rotunda, mingling with Trump’s incoming team before the ceremony. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, was also present and is expected to lead efforts to reduce federal spending and cut government jobs.

Trump began the day with a prayer service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, followed by a tea and coffee reception at the White House, where he and his wife, Melania, were welcomed by outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This marked a stark contrast to four years ago when Trump refused to recognize Biden’s victory or attend his inauguration.

“Welcome home,” Biden said to Trump as the president-elect exited the car. The two men, who have been bitter adversaries, shared a limo to the Capitol. After the ceremony, Trump escorted Biden to the Capitol’s east side, where Biden departed by helicopter to begin his post-presidential life.

Trump’s inauguration represents an extraordinary political comeback. Four years ago, he lost the presidency amid an economic collapse caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He refused to concede and sought to remain in power, even encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol during the certification of election results—a riot that disrupted the nation’s tradition of peaceful transitions of power.

Despite his defeat, Trump never lost control over the Republican Party and remained undeterred by legal challenges and criminal investigations. His support base, frustrated by inflation and illegal immigration, rallied behind him.

“I am ready for a new United States,” said Cynde Bost, 63, from Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

In his address, Trump reiterated claims of political persecution and promised to restore “fair, equal, and impartial justice.”

Acknowledging the occasion’s coincidence with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Trump honored the civil rights icon, stating, “We will strive together to make his dream a reality.” He also thanked Black and Latino voters for their support in the November elections.

Trump becomes the first president convicted of a felony—related to falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments. He pledged to “preserve, protect, and defend” the Constitution from the same spot in the Capitol that was overrun by his supporters during the January 6, 2021, attack. Trump has promised to pardon many of those involved in the riot.

Eight years after first entering the White House as a political outsider, Trump is now far more familiar with the workings of the federal government and ready to reshape it according to his vision. He intends to bring about rapid change by curbing immigration, imposing tariffs on foreign imports, and rolling back the climate and social initiatives of the previous administration.

Trump has also vowed retribution against his political foes and emphasized personal loyalty as a key criterion for appointments in his administration.