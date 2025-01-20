Donald Trump inauguration live: Indoor ceremony begins today, tech titans dominate guest list

Donald Trump Inauguration Live: The US president-elect addressed a pre-office rally on the eve of his oath-taking ceremony.

Donald Trump Inauguration Live: Republican leader Donald Trump is also set to take oath as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. His inauguration ceremony will take place inside the rotunda of the US Capitol building, with several dignitaries in attendance. Prominent personalities figured in the guest list for Trump's inauguration, with India being represented by external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Chinese vice president Han Zheng, UK and Germany's representatives will also be present....Read More

Additionally, all the living former presidents of the US, Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama will also be in attendance.

Meanwhile, Trump held his last pre-office rally on the eve of his inauguration at Washington's Capital One Arena and reiterated his intention of 'Make America Great Again'. He said that with "historic speed" he will act on his immigration plans, end the Ukraine war and stop the chaos in the Middle East region.

Donald Trump Inauguration | Key points