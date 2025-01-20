Donald Trump inauguration live: Indoor ceremony begins today, tech titans dominate guest list
Donald Trump Inauguration Live: Republican leader Donald Trump is also set to take oath as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. His inauguration ceremony will take place inside the rotunda of the US Capitol building, with several dignitaries in attendance. Prominent personalities figured in the guest list for Trump's inauguration, with India being represented by external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Chinese vice president Han Zheng, UK and Germany's representatives will also be present....Read More
Additionally, all the living former presidents of the US, Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama will also be in attendance.
Meanwhile, Trump held his last pre-office rally on the eve of his inauguration at Washington's Capital One Arena and reiterated his intention of 'Make America Great Again'. He said that with "historic speed" he will act on his immigration plans, end the Ukraine war and stop the chaos in the Middle East region.
Donald Trump Inauguration | Key points
- Donald Trump will take oath as the 47th President of the United States of America in a ceremony inside the Capitol building on January 20 at 12:00 pm ET (5 pm GMT, 10:30 pm IST).
- The White House will stream the inauguration ceremony on its official website and its social media handles (YouTube, Facebook and X).
- Right before Trump, JD Vance will be sworn as the Vice President of the US.
- Multiple tech companies as well as crypto giants have reportedly donated to the inauguration fund of Donald Trump. These firms include Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc.'s Google, and Adobe Inc.
- TikTok restored its services in the US hours after Trump assured that he would extend the delay on the federal ban on the social media app after assuming office on Monday. "We need to save TikTok," he said during his pre-inauguration speech at the MAGA rally.
Donald Trump Inauguration Live: TikTok restores services in US, thanks Trump
TikTok restored services to its users in the United States by Sunday afternoon after President-elect Donald Trump assured that he would pause a federal ban on the app after assuming power on January 20.
At the MAGA rally, Trump said, "Frankly, we have no choice, we have to save it. A lot of jobs. We don't want to give our business to China, we don't want to give our business to other people."
Donald Trump Inauguration Live: Republican will order military to build 'Iron Dome'
Donald Trump told the crowd at his MAGA rally at Capitol One that he will direct the American military to begin building an "Iron Dome" missile defense shield once he takes office as the President, saying that this dome will be made in the US.
The Republican had previously vowed to build a state-of-the-art missile defense "force field" around the US.
Donald Trump Inauguration Live: JFK, Kennedy assassination files to go public
Donald Trump has vowed to release the classified documents related to the assassinations of former US President John F Kennedy, senator Robert Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, in the coming days.
Donald Trump Inauguration Live: 'Will end Ukraine war', says the Republican
Republican leader and US President-elect Donald Trump took the credit for the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, and said that it happened only as a result of his victory in the November elections.
"I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent World War 3 from happening - and you have no idea how close we are," he said at his pre-inauguration rally in Washington.
Donald Trump Inauguration Live: President-elect reiterates immigration plans
At his "Make America Great Again Victory Rally", Donald Trump said, "By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt".
He reiterated his pledge to launch the biggest deportation efforts in the history of the United States and said, "we are going to stop the invasion of our borders".
Donald Trump Inauguration Live: Tech titans dominance at oath ceremony
Donald Trump has invited a bunch of tech titans to his inauguration ceremony on January 20, including his close ally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
The guest list figures names of Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, as well as Shou Chew, the head of China's ByteDance-owned TikTok.
The Republican leader has formed closer bonds with tech moguls and this also contributed to preventing spread of misinformation during his presidential campaign.
Donald Trump Inauguration Live: Tech firms, crypto giants among fund donors, says report
Several tech companies and crypto giants have reportedly donated to the inauguration fund of US President-elect Donald Trump.
These firms include include Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc.'s Google, and Adobe Inc., each have donated $1 million for the incoming US president’s festivities, a Bloomberg report said.
Donald Trump Inauguration Live: Who is attending?
From Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani to former US presidents, the guest list for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony figures big names.
India will be represented at the ceremony by external affairs minister S Jaishankar.
Other two Quad nations, Japan and Australia, will also be represented by their respective foreign ministers.
Donald Trump Inauguration Live: Oath-taking ceremony inside Capitol building
Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony will take place indoors in the US Capitol Rotunda at 12:00 pm ET (5 pm GMT, 10:30 pm IST). The event will be live streamed on the White House's official website and social media handles, including YouTube, Facebook, and X.