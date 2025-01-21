Donald Trump inauguration: Jaishankar gets first row seat, says ‘an honour to represent India’

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar who represented India at the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump as US President said he was ‘privileged’ to represent as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy at the event, where he was seen seated in the first row among other prominent global figures. EAM Jaishankar represented India at the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump as US President.(X/@DrSJaishankar)

S Jaishankar represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his Special Envoy at the inaugural function of Donald Trump in Washington DC on Monday and carried a letter from the PM for the newly sworn in US President, according to sources cited in a news agency ANI report. Follow Donald Trump inauguration live updates

Jaishankar was among the global figures who were seated in the first row at the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump.

Taking to microblogging platform X, Jaishankar said, "Privileged to represent as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC. "

The above-mentioned sources said the external affairs minister's presence at the presidential inauguration was in line with India's general practice to send special envoys to attend the swearing-in ceremony of heads of state and government, the sources said.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th US President in an indoor ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump. Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th US Vice-President.

After taking the oath, Trump on Monday declared that the "golden age" of America had begun and today marks the 'Liberation Day' for the country.

Later, newly sworn in US President Donald Trump signed a set of eight executive order in the first action after taking office. The orders revoked 78 decisions of the previous Joe Biden administration and also pulled US out of the Paris Climate Treaty.

In more executive actions, US President Donald Trump pardoned 1,500 defendants charged in the US Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, and also issued orders for the country to exit the World Health Organisation (WHO). Donald Trump also allowed short-form video portal TikTok to operate for 75 more days in the country.