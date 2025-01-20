PM Modi congratulates US President Donald Trump: ‘Best wishes for successful term’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on being sworn in as the 47th President of United States. A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump shaking hands after introductions during the "Howdi Modi" event in 2019 at Houston.(AP)

“Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!” the prime minister posted on X.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States as during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. He was administered oath of office by US Chief Justice John Roberts.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar is representing PM Modi as his special envoy at Trump's inaugural function. He is carrying a letter from Prime Minister Modi for the new US president.

"Privileged to represent India as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Trump vows ‘golden age of America’

Minutes after he took oath as the president, Trump vowed to “usher in a new era of American greatness”.

"The golden age of America begins right now," he said. Trump referred to assassination attempts, and said he was saved by God to "Make America Great" again.

“Our top priority will be to create a nation that is proud, prosperous and free. America will soon be greater, stronger and far more exceptional than ever before. I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a new thrilling era of national success,” the Republican leader said.