Marco Rubio, sanctioned by China twice, is new US Secretary of State

Marco Rubio, US Senator from Florida considered Israel backer and a China hawk, was unanimously confirmed as the Secretary of State on Monday, marking him as the first appointment of newly sworn in President Donald Trump’s cabinet. Marco Rubio, US Senator from Florida, has been appointed as US Secretary of State. (AP)

Marco Rubio, 53, had previously introduced a bill proposing that India be treated as a key US ally in matters of technology transfers and security, similar to nations like Japan, Israel, South Korea, and NATO members. Follow Donald Trump inauguration live updates

The bill also aimed to block Pakistan from receiving US security assistance if found to sponsor terrorism against India, according to a news agency PTI report.

All 99 senators present voted in favor of Rubio’s confirmation, including Rubio himself. The Senate currently has one vacancy following the resignation of Vice President JD Vance from his Ohio Senate seat.

Who is Marco Rubio?

Marco Rubio, who has represented Florida in the Senate since 2011, is known for his hawkish stance on China and has been sanctioned by the country twice.

Born in Miami to Cuban immigrants, Marco Rubio has long been involved in foreign affairs, particularly in South America.

Rubio, the first Latino to hold the role of US Secretary of State, was praised by Senate leaders for his qualifications. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer extended support for Marco Rubio's swift confirmation, despite differing views on some of his positions.

Senator Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, welcomed Rubio’s appointment, emphasising the importance of a strong, action-oriented diplomat to confront global threats from China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

Marco Rubio on US-India ties

Rubio has also been active in advocating for US-India relations. Last year, he introduced a bill aimed at elevating India to the same status as US allies and providing it with enhanced military and defense cooperation.

Marco Rubio had also called for sanctions on Pakistan for supporting terrorism against India.

Senator Chuck Grassley lauded Rubio for his “intelligence” and deep understanding of American foreign policy, highlighting Rubio’s personal connection to the American dream, given his family’s Cuban immigrant roots.

“Marco Rubio is a very intelligent man with a remarkable understanding of American foreign policy,” Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the senior-most Republican, said.

After Marco Rubio, another pick John Ratcliffe for CIA director is also expected to have a swift vote, as soon as Tuesday, according to an Associated Press report, which added that action on others, including former combat veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth for defense secretary, is possible later in the week.