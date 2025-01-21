Donald Trump starts 2nd term with blitz of executive orders: Full list

US President Donald Trump signed a slew of executive orders aimed at undoing many of the policies implemented by the Biden administration. The signing ceremony took place during a public event in Washington, where Trump was presented with a stack of documents that he signed one by one, showing each to the cheering crowd. President Donald Trump signs an executive order as he attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena in Washington.(AP)

The executive orders cover a wide range of topics, including the Rescission of 78 Biden-era Executive Actions, which effectively reverses many of the policies put in place by the previous administration. Other notable orders include a Regulatory Freeze, which prevents bureaucrats from issuing new regulations until the Trump administration has full control of the government, and a Freeze on Federal Hiring, which halts all non-essential hiring until the administration's objectives are clear.

Trump also signed orders aimed at addressing the Cost of Living Crisis, which has had a significant impact on Americans, and Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Treaty, a move that has been met with controversy. Additionally, the president signed directives aimed at Restoring Freedom of Speech and preventing government censorship, as well as Ending the Weaponization of Government against political adversaries.

Full list of executive orders Trump has signed

1. President Trump's first action is signing the rescission of 78 executive actions, executive orders, presidential memoranda, and other directives from the Biden administration.

2. He also implemented a regulatory freeze, as previously announced in his speech, which prevents bureaucrats from issuing new regulations until the government and administration are fully under control.

3. There will now be a freeze on all federal hiring, with exceptions for the military and certain other categories, until full control is established and the government’s objectives moving forward are clear.

4. Another immediate step is a requirement for federal workers to return to full-time, in-person work.

5. The president also issued a directive to all federal departments and agencies to address the ongoing cost of living crisis that has heavily impacted American families.

6. Trump is withdrawing the US from the Paris Climate Agreement and informing the United Nations of this decision through an official letter.

7. Furthermore, he is directing the federal government to restore freedom of speech and prevent any future government censorship of free speech.

8. The US President has issued a directive to end the weaponization of government agencies against political opponents, as was seen during the previous administration.