Where is Kamala Harris after the Donald Trump inauguration?

Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, left Washington, D.C., following President Donald Trump's inauguration. Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gives a statement after visiting a fire station, upon her return from President Donald Trump’s Inauguration, In Altadena, California, U.S. January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Fred Greaves(REUTERS)

For her final flight, Harris was supported by an all-female U.S. Air Force crew, operating a C-32 aircraft from Joint Base Andrews to Los Angeles. This marks the first time an all-female crew has flown the C-32 for the U.S. Air Force, per Politico.

After arriving in Los Angeles, Harris visited areas affected by the devastating wildfires, meeting with volunteers, first responders, and firefighters. Her initial stop was in Altadena, where she joined efforts to distribute meals to fire victims alongside World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit founded by chef José Andrés. Volunteers at the site included some individuals who had lost their own homes to the fires.

Harris served meals with World Central Kitchen

“The volunteers who were there, some of them who lost their own homes, are there doing the work of taking care of perfect strangers,” Harris told the Los Angeles Times. “These are folks who understand the strength and the value of community.” During her visit, Harris personally handed meals to fire-affected residents.

Later, Harris and Emhoff visited Los Angeles County Fire Station 12, where they met with firefighters who had worked through the night on January 7 as the Eaton fire erupted.

“Moments of crisis really do reveal the heroes among us. California firefighters, time and time again, prove themselves to be the best at dealing with these moments of unprecedented crisis and doing it with extraordinary courage and sacrifice,” the outgoing VP expressed.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone “appreciates” the federal government’s assistance under President Biden, which included covering 100% of the costs for fire management and debris removal for six months.

“It was really a touching moment for me because the federal government is going to help this area rebuild,” Marrone said. “I thank them for that.”