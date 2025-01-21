Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Where is Kamala Harris after the Donald Trump inauguration?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jan 21, 2025 02:06 PM IST

Kamala Harris left D.C. on a historic flight with an all-female Air Force crew for Los Angeles to support wildfire victims after Donald Trump inauguration.

Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, left Washington, D.C., following President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gives a statement after visiting a fire station, upon her return from President Donald Trump’s Inauguration, In Altadena, California, U.S. January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Fred Greaves(REUTERS)
Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gives a statement after visiting a fire station, upon her return from President Donald Trump’s Inauguration, In Altadena, California, U.S. January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Fred Greaves(REUTERS)

For her final flight, Harris was supported by an all-female U.S. Air Force crew, operating a C-32 aircraft from Joint Base Andrews to Los Angeles. This marks the first time an all-female crew has flown the C-32 for the U.S. Air Force, per Politico.

After arriving in Los Angeles, Harris visited areas affected by the devastating wildfires, meeting with volunteers, first responders, and firefighters. Her initial stop was in Altadena, where she joined efforts to distribute meals to fire victims alongside World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit founded by chef José Andrés. Volunteers at the site included some individuals who had lost their own homes to the fires.

ALSO READ| Trump inauguration: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, among American billionaires seated ahead of cabinet picks

Harris served meals with World Central Kitchen

“The volunteers who were there, some of them who lost their own homes, are there doing the work of taking care of perfect strangers,” Harris told the Los Angeles Times. “These are folks who understand the strength and the value of community.” During her visit, Harris personally handed meals to fire-affected residents.

Later, Harris and Emhoff visited Los Angeles County Fire Station 12, where they met with firefighters who had worked through the night on January 7 as the Eaton fire erupted.

“Moments of crisis really do reveal the heroes among us. California firefighters, time and time again, prove themselves to be the best at dealing with these moments of unprecedented crisis and doing it with extraordinary courage and sacrifice,” the outgoing VP expressed.

ALSO READ| Melania Trump's inauguration outfit costs a fortune, and netizens are going into a spiral over it

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone “appreciates” the federal government’s assistance under President Biden, which included covering 100% of the costs for fire management and debris removal for six months.

“It was really a touching moment for me because the federal government is going to help this area rebuild,” Marrone said. “I thank them for that.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On