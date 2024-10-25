Alleged ex-girlfriend of Doug Emhoff claims he ‘slaps me so hard I…’

A woman claiming to be the former girlfriend of Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman and husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, has accused him of physically assaulting her during at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff waves as he arrives on stage to speak in support of his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at a Get Out the Early Vote rally in Hallandale Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

The woman, ‘Jane,’ spoke to the Daily Mail about the alleged incident, which she claims took place while the couple was attending the Cannes Film Festival in France. Emhoff’s spokesperson has denied the accusation, saying, “This report is untrue. Any suggestion that he would or has ever hit a woman is false.”

After a night out at the festival, the couple waited for a taxi outside the Hotel du Cap in Antibes at around 3 a.m. Jane recounted trying to expedite their taxi service by offering the valet $100 to get a car.

Doug Emhoff’s ex claims she ‘saw his dark side’

“As I’m talking to him, Doug got out of the line, comes up, turns me around by my right shoulder. I’m completely caught off guard, I’m not bracing, I’m in four inch heels, wearing a full-length gown and it’s between 2-3 a.m.,” she said. “He slaps me so hard I spin around, and I’m in utter shock,” adding that she was caught off guard, dressed in a gown and wearing high heels.

“There had been no fight, no argument,” she emphasized. “It had been a completely fantastic event.”

Jane claimed she struck him back, hitting him on both cheeks. “In that moment, his mask had dropped, and I saw his dark side,” she added.

The woman claims her motives were not politically driven

Daily Mail cites that Jane had met Emhoff through the dating site Match.com in 2012, a year before he began his relationship with Kamala Harris. At the time, Emhoff was living in Los Angeles while she resided in New York.

The woman also claimed that during their relationship, Emhoff told her about the end of his first marriage to Kerstin, alleging that the split was due to an affair he had with his daughter’s teacher. She further alleged that the teacher had claimed she was pregnant and later blamed Emhoff for losing the pregnancy after an argument. “He never said he hit her, but he said he got really angry with her,” she recounted.

Jane told Daily Mail that she was motivated to come forward after Emhoff denied the initial report and continued to portray himself as a feminist in public. “I’ve been telling this story to my friends. And I kept saying, this is a big deal, why doesn’t anybody in the media care? And apparently nobody did,” she said. “Not a single reporter has directly asked Doug about these allegations.”

“When some news organizations re-reported your reporting, they even left out the claim that the teacher had become pregnant. I was livid,” she said, calling the lack of coverage “disgusting.”

Jane then insisted that her motives were not political, claiming that she and her husband are registered Democrats and had supported the Biden-Harris ticket in the 2020 election. “We even donated $10,000 to his campaign,” she noted.