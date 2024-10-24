Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Beyonce expected to join Kamala Harris at Houston rally on this date

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Oct 24, 2024 11:14 PM IST

Beyonce to join Vice President Kamala Harris at Houston rally, marking their first public appearance together.

Beyonce is set to make an appearance alongside Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston this Friday, according to a source familiar with the event, cited by The New York Times, NBC News and CNN.

Beyoncé endorses Harris with her anthem 'Freedom' as rally highlights key campaign issues ahead of Election Day.(AP)
Beyoncé endorses Harris with her anthem 'Freedom' as rally highlights key campaign issues ahead of Election Day.(AP)

The rally, which will also feature country music legend Willie Nelson, is designed to be a major closing act in Harris' campaign efforts ahead of Election Day. This will mark the first time Beyoncé and Harris will appear together publicly, with the music icon’s powerful anthem ‘Freedom’.

Months ago, the Houston native gave Harris permission to use ‘Freedom’ as the official anthem for her campaign. The approval was granted quickly, despite Beyoncé's reputation for maintaining strict guidelines around the use of her music, per CNN.

ALSO READ| Ex-Obama advisor brutally roasts Harris for avoiding questions by going to ‘Word Salad City’

The song has been used in Harris’ ads and played at key campaign moments, including when Harris made her first appearance at the Democratic National Convention and at her campaign headquarters shortly after announcing her candidacy.

Will Beyoncé make an appearance in Houston?

Although rumours circulated that Beyoncé might have appeared at the Democratic National Convention to support Harris, campaign officials clarified that such an appearance was never planned. The upcoming rally in Houston is a big event for both Harris and Beyoncé, who has a long history of endorsing Democratic candidates.

Back in the 2020 election, Beyoncé endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket through her Instagram.

In 2013, Beyoncé performed the National Anthem at the second inauguration of President Barack Obama. Three years later, she and her husband, Jay-Z, headlined a pre-election concert in support of Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, Ohio. Her dancers famously wore blue pantsuits in a nod to Clinton, who was campaigning to become the first female president.

ALSO READ| Who's better for US economy? Voters pick Trump but experts think Kamala ‘vastly superior’

“I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country and knowing that her possibilities are limitless,” Beyoncé said at the time. “And that’s why I am with her.”

Former POTUS Donald Trump is also making campaign stops across the country in the final days of the presidential race. He has highlighted several celebrity endorsements, including support from wrestling icon Hulk Hogan and country music stars Jason Aldean and Kid Rock.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //