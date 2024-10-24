Beyonce expected to join Kamala Harris at Houston rally on this date

Beyonce is set to make an appearance alongside Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston this Friday, according to a source familiar with the event, cited by The New York Times, NBC News and CNN. Beyoncé endorses Harris with her anthem 'Freedom' as rally highlights key campaign issues ahead of Election Day.(AP)

The rally, which will also feature country music legend Willie Nelson, is designed to be a major closing act in Harris' campaign efforts ahead of Election Day. This will mark the first time Beyoncé and Harris will appear together publicly, with the music icon’s powerful anthem ‘Freedom’.

Months ago, the Houston native gave Harris permission to use ‘Freedom’ as the official anthem for her campaign. The approval was granted quickly, despite Beyoncé's reputation for maintaining strict guidelines around the use of her music, per CNN.

The song has been used in Harris’ ads and played at key campaign moments, including when Harris made her first appearance at the Democratic National Convention and at her campaign headquarters shortly after announcing her candidacy.

Will Beyoncé make an appearance in Houston?

Although rumours circulated that Beyoncé might have appeared at the Democratic National Convention to support Harris, campaign officials clarified that such an appearance was never planned. The upcoming rally in Houston is a big event for both Harris and Beyoncé, who has a long history of endorsing Democratic candidates.

Back in the 2020 election, Beyoncé endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket through her Instagram.

In 2013, Beyoncé performed the National Anthem at the second inauguration of President Barack Obama. Three years later, she and her husband, Jay-Z, headlined a pre-election concert in support of Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, Ohio. Her dancers famously wore blue pantsuits in a nod to Clinton, who was campaigning to become the first female president.

“I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country and knowing that her possibilities are limitless,” Beyoncé said at the time. “And that’s why I am with her.”

Former POTUS Donald Trump is also making campaign stops across the country in the final days of the presidential race. He has highlighted several celebrity endorsements, including support from wrestling icon Hulk Hogan and country music stars Jason Aldean and Kid Rock.