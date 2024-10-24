Who's better for US economy? Voters pick Trump but experts think Kamala ‘vastly superior’

Who's presidency will prove to be better for US economy - Will it be Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? The verdict seems to be split between the US voters and economists. Who's better for US economy? Kamala Harris or Donald Trump(AFP)

A Financial Times poll underlines that Donald Trump is expected to handle the struggling American economy better considering the Democrats have struggled to convince voters they are better off now than they were four years ago.

44 per cent of registered voters said they trusted Trump more to handle the economy versus 43 per cent for Harris, October monthly poll for the FT and the University of Michigan Ross School of Business found.

For the question, which candidate would leave them better off financially, forty-five per cent voters picked the Republican former president compared with 37 per cent for Harris, the Democratic vice-president.

Couple of weeks before the elections this is a dramatic shift in voter perception against Kamala's ability to bring economic stability. Harris' economic pitch may have run out of momentum as voters have refused to give her and Biden credit for strong economic growth and low unemployment with FT's poll showing the candidates' locked in a tight contest.

In another vote for Trump in terms of financial stability, 51 per cent said they were “much” or “somewhat” better off under the Republican. Just 28 per cent said they were better off under Biden.

Nobel Laureates give Kamala Harris' economic plan a green signal

Contrary to public perception twenty-three Nobel Prize-winning economists have shown confidence in Kamala's approach to handling US economy.

Calling the Kamala Harris’ economic agenda “vastly superior” they wrote in an open letter, “While each of us has different views on the particulars of various economic policies, we believe that, overall, Harris’ economic agenda will improve our nation’s health, investment, sustainability, resilience, employment opportunities, and fairness and be vastly superior to the counterproductive economic agenda of Donald Trump."