Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff slams 'bully' Donald Trump at DNC, defends Kamala Harris with these 6 bold words

Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, slammed former US President Donald Trump during his speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Emhoff’s concise “Kamala Harris stands up to bullies” resonated strongly with the audience, who erupted in applause. His words directly addressed Trump's ongoing personal attacks, who have repeatedly targeted Harris since Joe Biden exited the presidential race in July.

Like, Trump said he “doesn’t like Jewish people”, and Harris is tied the knot with “a crappy Jew”, Emhoff.

“You can see the disdain. No. 1, she doesn’t like Israel. No. 2, she doesn’t like Jewish people. You know it, I know it and everybody knows it and nobody wants to say it.,” Trump said in an interview with WABC radio.

While speaking at the DNC, Emhoff also criticized comments made by Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, who, in 2021, made derogatory remarks about “childless cat ladies” running for office. Also, Vance has recently reaffirmed his stance.

Emhoff countered these saying, “She has always been there for our children and I know she’ll always be there for yours too.”

“Kamala is a joyful warrior. She is doing for her country what she has always done for the people she loves.”

Emhoff also shared a personal glimpse into their family life

Harris, as a stepmother to his two children, Ella and Cole, is affectionately called 'Momala.' He continued to praise her leadership qualities, stating, “She will lead with joy and toughness, with that laugh and that look, with compassion and conviction. She'll lead from the belief that wherever we come from, we're strongest when we fight for what we believe, and not just against what we fear.”

Many didn't notice that if Harris were to be elected in November, Emhoff would make history as the first man to serve as the U.S. first gentleman by 2025.

Notably, at the DNC, Michelle Obama also slammed Trump as an “ugly, misogynist, racist” one. “For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” she said.

“See, his limited narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking highly educated successful people who happened to be Black.”