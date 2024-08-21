Harris's husband Doug Emhoff slammed for ‘weird and creepy’ interaction with daughter at DNC

Doug Emhoff faced criticism from Republicans after being photographed hugging his daughter, Ella, at the Democratic National Convention. Critics took issue with Ella’s outfit and the pose, labelling it as "weird" and “creepy” on social media. The 25-year-old model has been getting a lot of attention lately for multiple reasons including her past political stance, standing up for her stepmom, Kamala Harris, and fighting for Palestinian refugees among others. Stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris Ella Emhoff (2nd R, top) gestures to her father US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff (L) as he arrives to his seat.(AFP)

Doug Emhoff faces Republican scrutiny at DNC

Monday marked the big night for Democrats as they gathered for the first night of the DNC with Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee. In Chicago, Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, who also attended the event was seen hugging his daughter, Ella, sparking a social media uproar among the MAGA supporters. The criticism extended to remarks about the family's appearance and behaviour, especially following the recent scandal involving Mr Emhoff's alleged affair with his children's nanny, which came to light a few weeks ago.

Charlie Kirk shared a photo of the father-daughter embracing each other and wrote, “Totally not weird.” The comment was potentially a swipe at Harris and Walz who repeatedly brand Trump and his running mate JD Vance as ‘weirdos.’

“Second Gentelman’ (sic) Doug Emhoff and his daughter.. Creepy,” political commentator Benny Johnson joined in the conversation.

Harris' stepdaughter Ella stands out in the DNC crowd

Ella, who previously defended Kamala Harris against JD Vance’s “childless cat ladies” comment, poured her support for her Mamola at the DNC in Chicago. The 25-year-old fashion designer made a statement with her outfit—a $40 cap that went viral for the Democratic campaign, paired with a sleeveless nude top and matching pleated trousers.

Some comments, however, took issue with the visibility of her armpit hair and questioned Doug Emhoff’s hand placement, with critics saying things like “He attempted to pull away but she clung to him” and labelling the situation as “freakish."

“This is how Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter (she has no kids of her own) dressed tonight for his father’s wife’s big night. This family is competing with Biden for the title of trashiest family to occupy the White House,” a person commented. “Why is she clinging so much ewww,” chimed in another. “What a showoff after this person cheated on her mother with nanny,” said the third.

Harris fans point out the ‘Trump-Ivanka’ moment in defence move

While Republicans were all over Emhoff and Ella’s photo, Harris’s fans served up some counterpunches, pointing out Trump’s ‘problematic’ behaviour toward his daughter Ivanka. They dusted off a 2006 The View interview where Trump allegedly quipped, “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, maybe I’d be dating her,” while sitting next to her. One social media user responded to Kirk’s tweet with a photo of Trump gazing at Ivanka with his hands on her waist, commenting, “Sometimes it’s best to sit out certain innings, Chuck.”

“Sorry your dad never hugged you, dude. But actually, that kind of explains a lot. We’re not mad at you. We’re certainly not scared of you. We’re a lil bit annoyed by you. But mostly, Charlie…mostly we just pity you,” another wrote.