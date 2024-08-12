Doug Emhoff says he ‘cannot tell’ what world leaders 'whispered' to him about Biden's exit from race

Doug Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, recently led the US delegation for the 2024 Paris Olympics' closing ceremony. Speaking at a fundraiser event in Paris for Harris' campaign, he revealed what world leaders told him about incumbent President Joe Biden's exit from the race. US second gentleman Doug Emhoff enjoying the match with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at Paris Olympics. (REUTERS)

While Harris was campaigning back in the US, Emhoff stated in Paris, “I cannot tell you how many leaders here have already whispered to me: ‘Thank you. You need to win’,” Washington Post reported.

Earlier, Jill Biden was scheduled to attend the event, but she was replaced by Second Gettleman Emhoff after Harris emerged as the Democratic presidential nominee after Biden's endorsement.

State Antony Blinken's mother, Judith Pisar, co-hosted the fundraisers, which raised $285,000.

Ahead of Harris and Donald Trump's September debate, Emhoff stated that he “cannot wait” to watch the US VP taking over the GOP candidate.

He commended his wife for selecting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

“We have our ticket! She made the right choice. You see the chemistry between them,” he said.

Dough Emhoff meets with Macron and his wife

However, his responsibilities in Paris went beyond politics.

Emhoff, a Jewish man, cheered leading the USA squad and participated in antisemitism awareness drills.

He supported the men's basketball team during their thrilling victory over Serbia.

The US second gentleman also saw team USA's win against France to secure the gold in women's basketball. Emhoff was joined by late-night entertainer Jimmy Fallon and French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

Taking to his social media account, he shared a selfie from the game with the Macrons.

Dough Emhoff attends key events in Paris

Emhoff attended the event with Parisians to commemorate the anniversary of the 1982 terrorist attack on a Jewish restaurant that was carried out by a PLO offshoot organisation. The attack claimed the lives of six people, including two Americans.

He spoke at a UNESCO roundtable and mentioned about the Biden administration's collaboration with Congress to get a $2.2 million grant for UNESCO's worldwide awareness program on holocaust and genocide.

Emhoff adopted his religious beliefs to take the lead in the administration's response to antisemitism.

In Paris, he declared that Jews like him are “living in fear.” “I love being Jewish. And I love the joy that comes with being Jewish. And I'm not going to let anyone tell me how to be Jewish, or what to do about being Jewish,” he added.