Doug Emhoff takes off gloves to defend wife Kamala Harris against Trump's scathing attacks: ‘All that is going to…'

Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, ripped into Republican contender Donald Trump for berating his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris. Doug Emhoff, while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, hit back at Donald Trump for insulting Kamala Harris.(AFP)

In his first appearance since Harris formally launched her presidential campaign following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 White House race, Emhoff was questioned on Trump's assault on the likely Democratic nominee.

This comes after Trump brutally trolled Harris on Truth Social by giving her a new nickname “Lyin’ Kamala” and called her “vicious and dumb,” and a “totally failed and insignificant vice president.”

Trump even referred to Harris as “crazy,” “nuts,” and “Laughing Kamala” at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night.

In a post on Truth Social after Biden stepped aside from the race, the GOP nominee expressed frustration over the media coverage of Biden and Harris.

“Wow, just watching the Fake News, and they’re doing their very best to turn the Worst President in the History of our Country into a ‘Brilliant and Heroic Leader’ (He was heroic because he quit!), and to turn “Dumb as a Rock” Kamala Harris from a totally failed and insignificant Vice President into a future “Great” President,” he wrote.

Doug Emhoff claps back at Trump

Hitting back at Trump for insulting Harris, Emhoff told reporters, “That’s all he’s got?”, but asserted that “all that is going to change and it must change.”

He then cited Harris' Monday speech at Wilmington, Delaware, and said she has made her case against the criminally convicted candidate “very clear”. According to him, Harris has outlined her vision for the future of the US, “where there’s freedom” and “where we’re not having to talk about these issues of today in this post-Dobbs hellscape that Donald Trump created”.

Blasting Trump for encouraging censorship, he pledged that his spouse would keep highlighting the ex-president's COVID-19 mismanagement and how he caused an insurrection. He remarked that they will prosecute the case against Trump and “his lies, his gaslighting”.

Emhoff further mentioned that Democrats rapidly united behind Harris “because she's talking about an America that we all have a place in... She’s gonna unite the country. She’s gonna earn this nomination. You see that happening and she’s gonna win this election.”

Speaking about her past experience as a prosecutor at a Wisconsin rally on Tuesday, Harris mocked her Republican opponent, stating that “I took on perpetrators of all kinds,” adding that “I know Donald Trump’s type.”