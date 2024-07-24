Kamala Harris gives 'delicious dose of trolling' to Trump as he mocks US VP with new nickname

As Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have been targeting each other ahead of the November elections, the US VP on Tuesday held her first official campaign as she eyes to become Democratic party's presidential nominee for the 2024 race after Joe Biden's exit. Donald Trump on Monday night seemed to have changed the nickname he gave the vice president -- from “Laffin' Kamala” to “Lyin' Kamala.”(AP )

Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary-turned-MSNBC anchor, took great delight while highlighting the venue of Harris' campaign rally.

Harris “did it with a delicious, and I mean delicious dose of trolling Donald Trump and the Republicans,” she stated, asking her viewers “You know why?”

She then mentioned that Harris' first campaign stop was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which is the same city where just the Republican Party held their grand convention last week.

Comparing the US VP's campaign rally with the RNC, the MSNBC anchor mocked Trump, stating that Harris' campaign “did not feature an authoritarian vision for the country’s future.” “Obviously not. That’s not her vision. Nor did it include anyone who just recently left jail [...] or Hulk Hogan ripping off his shirt,” she mentioned.

After airing a clip from Harris' event, Psaki said that the positive reaction of the audience to the prospective nominee's remarks essentially sums up how most Democrats have been feeling over the last few days. This is quite heartening, she said, given that the weeks prior were defined by harrowing, heartbreaking talks within the party about the prospects of Biden.

“Hopefully more trolling is in store, we’ll see,” she quipped.

Trump pokes fun at Harris with new nickname

Trump on Monday night seemed to have changed the nickname he gave the vice president -- from “Laffin' Kamala” to “Lyin' Kamala.”

“Lyin' Kamala Harris, the Biden appointed “Border Czar” who never visited the Border, and whose incompetence gave us the WORST and MOST DANGEROUS Border anywhere in the World, has absolutely terrible pole [sic] numbers against a fine and brilliant young man named DONALD J. TRUMP! Be careful what you wish for, Democrats??? MAGA2024,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also made fun of Harris' low popularity as VP, saying, “NBC News Poll: Lyin' Kamala Harris is the most unpopular Vice President in history.” He added, “WOW, that is not a great sound bite!”

Trump was probably alluding to NBC's 2023 survey that gave Harris lowest job approval rating for a VP in the poll's history, with a net favorability of -17 percent.

Harris, who has been facing racial abuse on social media since declaring her presidential bid, claimed in her first speech that she is familiar with “Trump's type” from her time as a prosecutor, adding that “predators who abuse women, fraudsters who rip off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain.” However, Trump has denied all the allegations.