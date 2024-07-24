Hillary Clinton avers Kamala Harris represents ‘fresh start for American politics’, claims she can defeat Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton has extended her full support to Kamala Harris after the US Vice President declared her presidential bid following Joe Biden's exit from the race. Stressing the nation has an “even sharper and clearer” choice in the November election, Clinton in an NY Times op-ed declared that Harris as a Democratic party candidate can beat GOP candidate Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton and her husband were among the first prominent Democrats to support Harris shortly after Biden declared his exit from the race.(AP)

“Elections are about the future. That’s why I am excited about Vice President Kamala Harris,” she wrote. “She represents a fresh start for American politics.”

Lauding Biden, 81, for withdrawing from the reelection campaign following his lackluster debate performance, Clinton stated, “It’s old grievances versus new solutions.”

In her op-ed, she addressed the misogyny she anticipates Harris may face in the upcoming months as she runs to become the US' first female president.

Clinton avers Harris can beat Trump

Sharing her experience of a failed presidential campaign against Trump in 2016, she highlighted the challenges for strong female candidates to overcome the discrimination and double standards of American politics. “I've been called a witch, a 'nasty woman,' and much worse,” she wrote.

However, she mentioned that Harris “is talented, experienced and ready to be president” of the US. “And I know she can defeat Donald Trump.”

Clinton referred to the “flood of disinformation and the kind of ugly prejudice we're already hearing from MAGA mouthpieces” in response to Trump's escalating attacks on Harris.

“[Harris] and the campaign will have to cut through the noise, and all of us as voters must be thoughtful about what we read, believe and share,” she wrote.

The challenges that await Kamala Harris

She further talked about the “unique challenges” that Harris may counter for being the first Black and South Asian woman to be at the top of Democratic party's ticket.

Trump won against Hillary in the 2016 election, but millions of Americans voted for her over the former reality TV star.

“After all, I won the national popular vote by nearly three million in 2016, and it’s not so long ago that Americans overwhelmingly elected our first Black president,” she mentioned.

Just like many women in politics, Clinton remarked, Harris is “chronically underestimated”, but “she is well prepared for this moment.”

“The time for hand-wringing is over. Now it’s time to organize, mobilize and win,” she stated.

Warning American voters about the possible repercussions of a second Trump presidency, Clinton said, “I look forward to hearing her (Harris) prosecute a compelling case against Trump, who failed as a president the first time and is running on a dangerous agenda.”

A recent poll indicates that the majority of Democrats prefer Harris over Biden.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that almost 91 percent of Democratic voters saw Harris as an ideal candidate, while 80 percent felt the same about Biden.

Harris was even ranked ahead of Trump in the latest poll by 44 percent to 42 percent.