Kamala Harris hits Donald Trump with a zinger, and this time with 'Trump's type'

With the support needed to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination for the upcoming US presidential election, Kamala Harris has declared her readiness “to unite our party, unite our nation and defeat Donald Trump.” And now she has launched a fierce critique of Trump as she kicks off her presidential campaign. US Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at West Allis Central High School during her first campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 23, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)

Harris began her campaign tour with a stop in Wisconsin, a key swing state for the November election, with a rally that saw the crowd chanting “Lock him up” as she targeted the former president's legal woes.

She vowed, “Before I was elected vice-president, before I was elected United States senator, I was elected attorney general of the state of California, and I was a courtroom prosecutor before then.”

“So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type and in this campaign, I will proudly put my record against his,” Harris said.

“This election will present a clear choice between two different visions. Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights,” she stated.

“I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead.”

Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in national poll

Since Joe Biden’s announcement on Sunday afternoon that he would not seek re-election, Harris’s campaign has raised over $100 million (£77 million). She is set to be formally nominated as the Democratic Party’s candidate at the National Convention in Chicago next month.

Biden, who has remained silent since his announcement, is expected to address the public later this week after recovering from coronavirus. He was seen this morning at the White House for the first time since the announcement. He has been isolating at his beach house in Delaware.

Meanwhile, Trump has been accused of avoiding a televised debate with Harris, criticizing US network ABC as “not worthy” of hosting such an event. He proposed moving the debate to Fox News, a network known for its favourable coverage of him.

A new national Reuters poll found that Harris led the former prez 44% to 42%.