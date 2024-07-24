Meghan Markle could endorse Kamala Harris as she ‘wants to be…’

Is there a budding alliance between Meghan Markle and Kamala Harris going on? Several speculations suggest there is. As Harris will fight against Donald Trump in the coming presidential race, there is speculation that she might receive an endorsement from Meghan Markle. The Duchess, who has a history of support for the Democratic Party prior to her royal life, could see this as an opportunity to advance her career in politics. Meghan Markle may be set to support Kamala Harris in her bid for the presidency.(AP/AFP)

Meghan told Gloria Steinem in 2020, “I’m so excited to see that kind of representation,” while expressing her excitement for Harris' candidacy.

“For me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity.”

Meghan, who is half African-American and half Caucasian, celebrated Harris' diverse heritage, appreciating her Afro-Jamaican and Indian roots even before she assumed the vice presidency.

Traditionally, members of the British royal family are expected to remain apolitical. However, Meghan has consistently engaged in political advocacy, which she continued even after she became a royal.

ALSO READ| Kamala Harris kicks off Wisconsin rally, tells voters 2024 election is ‘a choice between freedom and chaos’

Meghan Markle wants to ‘get her foot in the’ politics

Kinsey Schofield, a royal commentator, told GB News about the potential impact of an endorsement from Meghan and Prince Harry. “Newsweek took a poll asking how many people would be influenced by a potential endorsement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and 40 percent said they would be influenced,” Schofield reported.

She further elaborated, “Meghan wants to be included, this is potentially a very historic election.”

“We really saw Meghan involved, including with Kamala Harris in some voter campaigns in 2020, and I think this is a great way for Meghan Markle to get her foot in the door.”

After stepping down from royal duties in 2020 and returning to California, rumours circulated about Meghan’s aspirations for political office, although she has not confirmed any plans to enter civil service. Schofield expressed doubts: “I don't feel like she has tough enough skin, but I do believe that this is important to her.”

“We saw her in 2020 work with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama to do campaigns for women voting, getting women to the polls,” she cited.

ALSO READ| Harris locks in delegates, may secure nomination by early August

During the 2020 presidential election, the Sussexes appeared to support President Joe Biden subtly. Meghan had labelled Donald Trump as “divisive,” and during the Times 100 event on ABC, both she and Prince Harry suggested that Americans “deserved change”.

Schofield mentioned this, saying, “We also saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Time 100 event on ABC say Americans 'deserved change' during 2020, which was a very subtle endorsement of Joe Biden at the time.”

“This could be her first step in the door,” Schofield speculated.