Donald Trump willing to debate Kamala Harris, but conditions apply, ‘I haven’t agreed to anything'

In a shocking move Donald Trump has tacitly withdrawn from ABC News presidential debate slated later this year after Kamala Harris' entry into the race. (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on July 22, 2024 shows US Vice President Kamala Harris arriving for an event honoring National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship teams from the 2023-2024 season, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on July 22, 2024 and former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump standing on stage after accepting his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. Democrats rapidly coalesced around Vice President Kamala Harris on July 22, 2024 as she raced to secure the party's nomination to take on Donald Trump in November in the wake of President Joe Biden's sensational exit. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI and Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

“I would be open to having more than one debate, actually,” Trump stated.

However, during a call with reporters organized by the Republican National Committee, Trump mentioned that he was “not thrilled” about participating in a debate hosted by ABC, despite having previously agreed, along with President Biden, to a debate hosted by that network in September.

“I haven’t agreed to anything. I agreed to debate with Joe Biden,” Trump noted. “But I want to debate her, and she’ll be no different because they have the same policies.”

Trump wants presidential debate to be shifted to Fox News

It is for the second instance this week in which Trump appeared to seek changes to the debate arrangements now that the opponent has changed. Following Biden’s announcement, Trump suggested on Truth Social that the debate scheduled for September should be moved from ABC to Fox News, a network where he typically receives more favourable coverage.

Ever since Kamala has taken over Trump and his campaign are taking on Kamala over Biden's immigration policies ans border crisis escalating in Mexican. During the same call Trump claimed Harris “was appointed border czar” in March 2021. He went on to argue that her views on immigration were to the left of Biden’s, picking at her record in California as a senator.

However, it is important to note that the mission that Biden deputized her for was a diplomatic one, focused on solving the “root causes” of migration that prompt people from Central America to make the journey.

In a conversation with CNN Democrat party leader, Peter Buttigieg stated Trump is afraid after he signalled changing the debate centre to Fox News, a network considered close to his views. “I think she is going to be so effective and she's going to lay bare his inability to talk about anything but himself,” Pete noted.