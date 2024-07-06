Biden says he had a ‘bad episode’ against Donald Trump in the first post-debate ABC News interview

President Joe Biden admitted his mistakes and attributed his shaky performance to being “sick” in his first televised interview since his widely criticised CNN debate performance. President Joe Biden responds to questions from the traveling press as he arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, July 5, 2024, from a campaign rally in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)

Speaking to George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, Biden said, “Nobody’s fault but mine,” and called the debate “a bad night” and he “screwed up.”

He explained, “It's a bad episode. No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted... I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing.”

Joe Biden cites he was terribly sick during the CNN debate

Biden revealed that despite days of preparation at Camp David, he felt terrible due to illness, which affected his performance. “Because I was sick, I was feeling terrible,” he said.

When asked if he watched a video of the debate, he replied, “I don’t think I did, no.”

With some Democrats urging Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, the POTUS' aides described the upcoming week as "absolutely critical." They emphasized that no major strategic shift was planned, though additional interviews and appearances might be scheduled. They also dismissed the notion that Vice President Kamala Harris would replace Biden as the Democrat nominee.

Biden lauds he will ‘beat Donald Trump’

Biden recognizes the importance of his public appearances in the coming days, knowing that underperformance could solidify opinions that he should exit the race. However, he remains committed to proving his capability as the nominee. During a campaign rally in Wisconsin, Biden addressed the speculation directly, stating, “Let me say it as clear as I can: I’m staying in the race... I’ll beat Donald Trump.”

Despite growing calls from within his party to step aside, including from Rep. Mike Quigley, Biden is determined to continue. Quigley, joining Reps. Raúl Grijalva and Lloyd Doggett, urged Biden to step down to avoid potential catastrophe. Meanwhile, Biden’s allies, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have called for him to demonstrate his readiness for a second term.

This week, Biden conducted two radio interviews, admitting to a “bad night” but “that it “does not erase what I’ve done for three-and-a-half years”. Concerns about Biden's abilities have also spread to financial backers, with Abigail Disney withholding donations unless Biden withdraws.

The White House previously stated that Biden had a cold during the debate. Following a lengthy overseas trip, Biden acknowledged he might limit evening events to get more sleep. His campaign defended his balanced schedule, contrasting it with former President Trump's activities. Campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz stated, “Normal presidents strike a balance, and so does Joe Biden.”