E. Jean Carroll and Hillary Clinton's subtle digs at Trump after hush money conviction go viral

While Donald Trump's family and allies slammed the historic hush money guilty verdict against the former president, writer E. Jean Carroll and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's reactions garnered attention of the netizens for their reactions on jury's decision. Hillary Clinton and E. Jean Carroll have reacted to Donald Trump's conviction in hush money trial.(AP/Getty)

During the 23rd annual Global Leadership Awards, which were hosted by the nonprofit Vital Voices Global Partnership in Washington, Clinton made a veiled reference to Trump's conviction.

Clinton, who faced a defeat against Trump in the 2016 election, addressed the audience asking, "Anything going on today?"

After the crowd burst out laughing and cheering, the ex-Secretary of State continued, “Well, I have to tell you, there's nowhere I'd rather be than right here.”

A video of Hillary posted on X has garnered over 1 million views, with one netizen commenting, “No just a typical day. You know now that I think about it Trump does seem a bit angrier than usual.”

“Justice has prevailed! #LockHimUp,” another reacted.

On the day of Trump's conviction, Clinton took to Instagram to post about new products for her Onward Together initiative, which she formed to help leaders advocating for progressive principles and preserving democracy.

The latest merchandise is a mug featuring a faceless Clinton drinking from a teacup with the words, "Turns out she was right about everything." The design "happened to be finalized today," she stated in her post.

The mug pitch from the former first lady comes after Trump became the first former president to be convicted of a crime. A Manhattan jury, composed of 12 New Yorkers, declared Trump guilty of manipulating financial documents in connection with a hush money payment delivered by his longtime fixer and former attorney, Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

E. Jean Carroll issues one word reaction

Following a historic guilty decision against Trump, writer Carroll responded with a one-word statement.

"Justice!!" she said in a post on X, with a picture of Daniels who testified in the hush money trial.

The columnist had filed two cases against the former president, accusing him of sexually assaulting her and then defaming her. In May 2023, a jury awarded Carroll $5 million after determining that Trump physically assaulted her in 1996 and slandered her by claiming she lied about it. In January 2024, a jury directed Trump to pay $83 million in damages to her for defamation.

This week, Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan hinted at the potential of pursuing a third defamation lawsuit after Trump launched another diatribe saying he had never met Carroll except for a handshake.

Trump's sentencing, which could include prison, in the hush money case will be announced on July 11.