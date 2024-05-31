Internet reacts to Donald Trump's conviction in hush money case with hilarious memes

Donald Trump became the first US president (former) to be convicted of a crime. A 12-member New York jury found Trump guilty in the hush-money case, after two days of deliberation. The jury pronounced the former US president guilty of falsifying records in an attempt to cover up hush money payments. He was found guilty on all 34 felony counts levelled against him. A 12-member New York jury found Trump guilty in the hush-money case, after two days of deliberation.(AFP)

While the historic guilty verdict made its way to the headlines, the internet went crazy, pouring its reactions through memes. While some came to Trump's defense, including his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, others took to X to share hilarious memes.

Take a look at some of the witty posts on X by American celebrities:

British broadcaster Piers Morgan reacted to the verdict and wrote on X, “Trump’s donation websites are crashing…my guess is this verdict will propel him back into the White House.”

Prominent author Stephen King also took to X to react to the verdict. Here's what he wrote:

Singer Katy Perry wrote a short, "LFG" to comment on the verdict.

Here's what American singer and actor Barbra Streisand wrote:

Actor and singer Bette Midler shared a pic with a text that quoted Robert De Niro. It read, “Donald trump doesn’t belong in my city... We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot. A two-bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids... A clown. This city is pretty accommodating. We make room for clowns. But a person like Trump can’t run the country. That does not work, and we all know that.”

Take a look at what actor Mark Hamill posted on X:

American actor Lynda Carter wrote, "34 is now my favourite number." To this post, Star Trek actor George Takei added, “We should start referring to him as 34 instead of 45.”

Here's what the Mayor actor Yvette Nicole Brown wrote on X, reacting to the historic verdict.

Take a look at some of the hilarious posts by X users:

A meme page shared a witty post on X that features Donald Trump using his phone juxtaposed with a Google search that read, "is guilty bad".

An X user named Ron Filipkowski shared a post that read, "Statement from Melania Trump supporting her beloved husband:" followed by a blank pic.

Another cheeky post by an X user showed a juxtaposed image featuring Taylor Swift's Wikipedia profile with her age as "34" and a CNN news piece that read, "Trump Guilty on all 34 felony charges." The X user wrote, "OMG HER MIND!!!!", referring to the Taylor Swift conspiracy.

Here's one more post referring to the jury verdict.

According to a report by Reuters, Trump will not be jailed ahead of sentencing on July 11. Trump, 77, has denied wrongdoing and an attorney representing him said they would appeal as quickly as possible.

Proclaiming his innocence and repeating his words, Trump said, "This was a disgrace." He also said that the trial had been rigged against him. "The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people," added Trump.