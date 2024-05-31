Trump first US president to become a convicted felon, will he go to jail now? All eyes on sentencing day on July 11

Former President Donald Trump has made history by becoming the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony in the hush money case. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after he was convicted in his criminal trial in New York City, on May 30, 2024. (AFP)

Why does today's judgment on Donald Trump matters?

The implications of this guilty verdict in New York are unprecedented for any current or former U.S. president. The consequences and next steps will be closely watched.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Trump to be sentenced on July 11

Trump, the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination, is set to be sentenced on July 11, just a week before the Republican National Convention. His attorney, Todd Blanche, stated on CNN that Trump's legal team plans to "vigorously fight" the verdict with motions in the coming weeks. If these efforts fail, they will appeal following the sentencing. However, the appeals process is unlikely to conclude before the November election.

What are the potential consequences for Donald Trump?

Will Donald Trump Go to Jail?

Judge Juan Merchan will decide if Trump will serve a prison sentence. The 34 charges, all Class E felonies—the least severe level in New York—each carry a potential prison sentence of up to four years. The judge could also sentence Trump to probation, requiring him to regularly report to a probation officer. If Trump commits further crimes while on probation, he could be imprisoned.

Defense lawyer Dan Horwitz, a former prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney's office, told CBS News that the judge could impose a variety of sentences, ranging from a short period in jail to probationary terms, such as weekend jail time.

Can Trump Run for President as a Convicted Felon?

Trump can still run for president despite his felony conviction. However, whether he can vote for himself depends on state laws regarding felons' voting rights. Trump moved his residency to Florida after leaving the White House in 2021. Under Florida law, a felon's voting rights depend on the laws of the state where the conviction occurred.

Blair Bowie, an attorney at the Campaign Legal Center, explained that New York only disenfranchises individuals while they are serving a prison sentence. If Trump is not sentenced to prison time, his voting rights would be restored in New York and, consequently, in Florida. Thus, Trump could vote unless he is in prison on Election Day.

Background on the Verdict

Trump was found guilty on all counts in his New York hush money trial. Last year, he was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged sexual encounter. Trump faces three other criminal cases, but none are expected to conclude before the November election.