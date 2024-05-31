Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 counts in New York hush-money case, sentencing hearing on this date

Former US President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up his sexual affair with former porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of his ascent to the White House in 2016. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 30, 2024.(Photo by Mark Peterson / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

The 34 counts in the New York hush-money case stemmed from 11 invoices, 12 vouchers and 11 checks.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Trump is the first US president to be declared a felon, as he eyes second time for the White House.

Judge Merchan thanked the jurors

Justice Juan Merchan thanked all the 12 jurors saying, “You gave this matter the attention that it deserved and I thank you for that.”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump advised to ‘flee from New York City immediately’ ahead of hush-money trial verdict

Trump again called that trial ‘rigged’ and blamed Biden

While Trump left the court holding his son Eric Trump's hand, he looked straight at Judge Merchan's face and tried to say something.

Outside the courthouse, the former president again called the trail against him a “disgrace” and a “rigged” one.

“This was a disgrace,” he shouted. “This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt.”

The 45th US president had no words against Biden, saying, “Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent.”

“We will fight for our Constitution. This is long from over,” he said while leaving. “We don't have the same country anymore, we have a divided mess.”

ALSO READ| Diet Coke, Chips, Mean Tweets: Donald Trump's son cheers him up as he awaits hush money case verdict

Trump looked sober

Trump appears significantly less animated than usual as he delivers the familiar lines that have characterized his hallway remarks throughout much of the trial. He seems more sober and subdued, however a glum look can be spotted on his face.

With Trump’s unprecedented felony conviction on Thursday, a Biden’s campaign spokesman lauded: “No one is above the law.”

“There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box,” the spokesperson said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took no time to post the the new on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Today, a jury found Donald J. Trump GUILTY on ALL 34 felony counts.”

The hush-money trial judge has scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 11 at 10 a.m. ET.