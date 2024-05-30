Diet Coke, Chips, Mean Tweets: Donald Trump's son cheers him up as he awaits hush money case verdict

While Donald Trump awaits a decision in his hush money trial, Donald Trump Jr. surprised netizens with a rare father-son moment, as they were spotted spending family time during the break. In a 17-second TikTok video, Donald Trump Jr. revealed the private room where he and Trump are sitting together. (TikTok)

In a 17-second TikTok video, Donald Jr. revealed the private room where he and Trump are sitting together. The white room features a wooden table, which is filled with junk food items, including a bag of Lays potato chips, a diet coke bottle, and a milk dud candy box.

“We are here with your favorite president,” Don Jr. said, adding that he is “cranking out a couple mean tweets” with his father at the courthouse.”

“Why don’t you read that last one because I think it’s pretty funny,” he told his father.

Responding to his son, the GOP leader stated that he would prefer to put it out rather then reading it.

“Stay tuned it’ll be a doozy,” Don Jr., who hasn’t been seen at the Manhattan courthouse today, concluded. However, his brother Eric made his attendance.

The rare moment has been shared on social media, two days after Trump's family members arrived in New York to extend their support to him ahead of the jury's decision.

Trump asked to flee NYC right now

Meanwhile, Trump was advised to escape New York before his the outcome of his criminal trial gets delivered.

"President Trump needs to get out of New York City RIGHT NOW! Fly back to Mar-a-Lago or another state that will provide him safe harbor," Newsmax host Todd Starnes wrote on X on Thursday.

Trump has spent the last few weeks in New York City to appear for a case, in which he is accused of concealing hush money payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of fabricating business papers. After investigating the matter, Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, in March 2023 claimed that Trump "fraudulently falsified New York business records" to cover up crimes that concealed embarrassing details—such as providing $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels through his former attorney Michel Cohen ahead of elections 2016, When Melania was pregnant with their son, Barron.

Trump, the potential Republican presidential nominee, has denied any misconduct in the case, calling it a “political trap” and slamming New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan.

What happened on Wednesday?

Merchan on Wednesday delivered instructions to jury and sent the panel to deliberate. Following this, the jurors exchanged two notes

The first appeal was to hear Cohen and David Pecker's testimonies again. The second was to again listen Judge Merchan's instructions, according to Newsweek's Katherine Fung, who was present in the courtroom.