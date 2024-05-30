Donald Trump's son Eric mocked for ‘accidentally telling truth’ why his dad will win hush money case

While Donald Trump received support of his family on Tuesday amidst his hush money trial, his son Eric Trump's latest address to media went viral on X, formerly Twitter. In the video, Eric claimed that he believes his father will win the hush money case because “we are right” or “we are white”.(Getty Images via AFP)

During his speech, Eric claimed that he believes his father will win the hush money case because “we are right” or “we are white”.

He reiterated the GOP leaders and his family's stance, calling the proceedings a “sham trial,” and asserting that the whole United States “knows that this is nonsense, they don't buy it.”

Eric concluded his statement by saying, "I cannot wait for the day that we win, we will," followed by the contentious phrase "we're white," which many X users have highlighted as"we're right." He went on to say, "I think we're gonna prevail."

Eric and his wife, RNC co-chair Lara Trump, arrived in New York on Tuesday and appeared outside the Manhattan courtroom after Trump's trial concluded with closing statements.

Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business paperwork in March 2023, following a probe by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office. The former US President is accused of attempting to hide hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels by Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen ahead of the 2016 elections.

Daniels has alleged a sexual encounter with Trump while having an affair with him in 2006, which the GOP leader has strongly denied. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, calling the case “politically motivated” ahead of the November presidential elections.

Eric Trump's remarks gain netizens' attention

Taking to X, criminal defense attorney Ron Filipkowski shared Eric's video and captioned it as, “Did Eric just say he's confident they are going to win because they're white.” The video has garnered over 1.7 million views.

Former Democratic Party candidate Randy Bryce reposted the video shared by Filipkowski, with the caption: "Eric Trump is assured they'll win because 'we're white.'"

Lawyer Amee Vanderpool also reshared the video, calling Eric Trump's comments "yikes."

“I love when they accidentally tell the truth,” one X user wrote, while another said, “What a Freudian slip”.

Meanwhile, some other X user insisted that he said, “we're right”.

“OH STOP......He said, 'we're right',” one X user chimed in.

On Wednesday, hush money trial jury started discussion after they received directions from Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Trump's case.