Will Donald Trump garner more support from swing states if convicted in Stormy Daniels case? New poll predicts so

Former US President Donald Trump has been trying to put his best foot forward when it comes to wooing his voters amidst his ongoing hush money trial. Ahead of 2024 presidential elections, the GOP presumptive presidential nominee on Saturday headed to New Jersey and blasted incumbent Joe Biden for criminal charges he is facing by calling it a "Biden show trial". Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump addressed a campaign rally in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP)

Calling the Democrat leader "a fool", Trump repeatedly described the cases against him as politically motivated, adding that they are timed to damage his ability to campaign.

Despite Trump's fears ahead of the potential rematch between him and Biden, a new poll has found that the former president's support will increase in four critical swing states if he is found guilty in the hush money trial.

Notably, Trump faces a 20-year jail sentence if convicted of concealing "hush money" payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in order to prevent her from disclosing details about their alleged affair during his first presidential campaign in 2016.

According to the poll conducted by The Telegraph by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, voters in numerous key states, including Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida, have stated they would be more likely to vote for Trump if he is found guilty in Daniels case.

Stephanie A. Gregory Clifford, professionally known as Stormy Daniels, has testified against Trump this week, making some bombshell revelations about their alleged affair, which began when the former First Lady, Melania Trump, was pregnant.

Here's what swing states voters have to say

As many as 35 percent of voters in Georgia, the closest state in the 2020 presidential campaign, stated they would support Trump more if he gets convicted. While 27 percent of voters said they would support him less, 30 percent stated their choices will remain unaffected.

In Arizona, one of the most closely contested states in the 2020 election, people were equally divided on whether they would vote for Trump if he was found guilty.

Voters polled in Pennsylvania were somewhat less likely to support Trump if the jury found him guilty.

If convicted, Trump would become the first former president of the US to be found guilty of a felony. He is facing 91 felony accusations in four separate pending criminal prosecutions.

Despite Trump rejecting all the allegations and claiming that the hush money trial is "rigged" and "corrupt," the majority of people in the six states believe he will get a fair trial.

The case is set to resume on Monday and Michael Cohen, former president's ex-lawyer, is slated to testify against Trump.