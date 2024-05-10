Donald Trump's defence team claims Stormy Daniels' statement keeps changing because ‘it never happened’

The defence team for former US President Donald Trump has said that pornstar Stormy Daniels’ story on the alleged sexual encounter with Trump keeps on changing because “it never happened.” Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits next to an image of "Think Big", book by Bill Zanker and Donald Trump, during his criminal trial on charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in Manhattan state court in New York City, U.S., May 9, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg(REUTERS)

Susan Necheles, Trump’s defence attorney, spearheaded the cross-examination of Daniels following her extensive testimony on Tuesday. The defence’s request for a mistrial, citing the testimony as “unnecessary” and “prejudicial,” was overruled by the presiding judge.

During the interrogation, Necheles highlighted a 2018 statement signed by Daniels, which refuted any encounter with Trump.

Daniels faces tough questions in Trump hush-money trial

Daniels acknowledged her signature but disclaimed authorship. Another statement denying a sexual relationship with Trump was also presented, stating, “I’m denying this affair because it never happened.”

Daniels said that Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, pushed her to the edge to sign that document.

She negated any direct financial requests from Trump, clarifying, “I never asked for money from anyone in particular. I asked for money for telling my story… I was asking for money from publications to sell my story, to get the truth out.”

Daniels conceded to selling her story for nearly $1 million, tied to her book deal for “Full Disclosure,” valued at $800,000, though she claimed not to have received the full amount.

When probed about her book, Daniels revealed that it chronicled her life from age two onwards, yet she presumed the Trump-related content would be the primary focus for readers. Discrepancies arose when Daniels recounted the alleged 2006 encounter differently in court than her initial disclosure and book narrative.

Daniels made up the story: Trump's team

Necheles confronted Daniels with a past interview with In Touch, alleging, “You told In Touch a completely different story”, to which Daniels replied, admitting there were some “parts in the middle I didn’t remember”.

She defended that In Touch “left out a lot of stuff because they couldn’t fact-check it”. The article, penned in 2011, remained unpublished until post-2016 election.

The defence accused Daniels: “You made it up”

“No,” Daniels replied.

Daniels described the location of the alleged encounter, mentioning the obstructive presence of Trump’s bodyguard. However, Necheles countered with a Vogue interview where Daniels had clearly stated there was absolutely no threat during the encounter.

Necheles questioned Daniels’ awareness of the charges against Trump in Alvin Bragg’s case, to which she said no, adding he “indicted for a lot of things.”

Necheles posited that the inconsistencies in Daniels’ story stemmed from a non-existent affair and a motive to monetize the narrative. The affair never happened.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger, during re-direct, elicited Daniels’ admission of entering a non-disclosure agreement and accepting $130,000 as hush money, primarily for safety, contradicting her earlier intent to profit from the story.

Daniels remarked, “We’re all happy to take the money. It’s just a bonus.”

Hoffinger inquired if fear influenced Daniels’ NDA compliance and her “hiding in plain view” strategy.

Daniels cited a lawyer friend who once told her, “If you’re out in the open, you’re safer.”

Daniels’ 2018 lawsuit against the former president challenged the validity of the NDA due to Trump’s missing signature.

Trump had pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.