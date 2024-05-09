Donald Trump is likely to skip Barron's graduation ceremony because of…

Former US president Donald Trump may choose to miss his son, Barron Trump's graduation ceremony as he is going to a GOP event 1,700 miles away Trump faces decision between son's graduation and GOP dinner(AP Photo)

Despite his previous outrage at the possibility of missing his son's special day due to legal hurdles, it appears another commitment may take precedence.

Trump has confirmed his presence at the Dinner at the Lincoln Reagan dinner hosted by the Minnesota Republican Party on May 17—the same day when his 18-year-old son is going to graduate from his prep school, Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach.

Will Trump actually miss Barron's special day?

The former POTUS’ planned attendance at the dinner came after he was excused from his court duties on that date. This news follows earlier incorrect claims that the judge overseeing his hush-money case was preventing him from attending his son’s graduation. With the commencement set to begin at 10 am, there is widespread speculation about whether Trump will make an appearance at the graduation before heading off to the dinner, per Mirror US.

David Hann, the GOP Chairman, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota to headline our Lincoln Reagan dinner, an annual tradition that reminds us of the roots of our Party and the leaders who have been most impactful in promoting our American values. I can think of no one more fitting to join us this year than President Trump.”

The dinner’s prestige is further enhanced by the presence of House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, who will co-host the event.

Emmer, an early endorser of Trump this year, had previously been criticized by the former president as a “RINO” and “globalist.”

Trump had also expressed disappointment in Emmer for not “respecting the Power of a Trump Endorsement.”

Following the announcement of Trump’s attendance, Emmer took to social media to criticize the former president’s ongoing criminal trial, writing, “A sham trial on trumped up charges won’t stop @realDonaldTrump from visiting Minnesota on May 17th. It’s time to turn MN red.”

“Minnesota voters have repeatedly rejected Donald Trump and his efforts to ban abortion, take away their health insurance, and attack our democracy. Republicans up and down the ballot will have to answer for why they are abandoning Minnesota values and kissing Donald Trump’s ring,” Ken Martin, the leader of the Minnesota Democratic Farmer Labor Party, whipped back.

Now, it remains possible for Trump to attend both his son’s graduation and the Minnesota dinner.

Trump accused hush-money trial judge 'wouldn't let' him go to the ceremony

Judge Juan Merchan has approved Trump’s absence from court on May 17.

Merchan stated, “I don’t think the May 17 date is a problem, so Mr Trump can certainly attend that date, attend his son’s graduation.”

Before the judge’s decision, Trump had claimed, “It looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son.”

He poured his frustration through a series of posts on Truth Social, accusing Judge Merchan that he “will likely not be allowed to attend” and wrongly “being prohibited from attending” the ceremony.