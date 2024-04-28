Barron Trump's supposed girlfriend opens up about his ‘lil shy boy’ personality, reveals why their romance ended

Be it Melania or Barron, former president Donald Trump's family members have been in the limelight for various reasons. Barron has taken a centre stage amidst Trump's hush money trial as GOP leader has been accused of having an extra-marital affair with adult film star porn star when the former first lady was pregnant. Maddie tried to substantiate her claim being in relationship with Barron by sharing their old pictures.(REUTERS)

Now, what seems interesting is that Barron's supposed ex-girlfriend has come out in public to speak about Donald's youngest son and Melania's only child.

While the public wants to know more about the personality of six feet tall Barron, Trumps have always tried to keep him away from the spotlight, claiming that they want to raise him like a normal kid.

Earlier, Melania told Parenting.com that "Little Donald" is "very strong-minded" and a "smart boy". "He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants," she stressed.

Who is Barron's supposed girlfriend and what she has said about him?

TikToker named Maddie, aka @maddatitude, who claims to have been Barron's girlfriend, has heaped praises on him, reported Nicki Swift.

According to her, she met Barron at school and he was his first boyfriend. After Trump won the presidential elections, she claimed Barron took the whole class for the White House visit. Although she did not disclose the school's name, it is most likely Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, which is the most renowned institutions in New York City.

Maddie's claim about Barron taking the whole class to to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is factually correct. According to Page Six report, Trump's youngest son invited his 5th-grade buddies on a field trip to White House in May 2017.

“Barron was really sweet. He was so excited to show his classmates around the White House,” a source told the outlet.

Maddie tried to substantiate her claim of being in relationship with Barron by sharing their old pictures. When TikTokers questioned her about Barron's character, Maddie had nothing but just positive things to say. In sharp contrast to the rest of the Trump family's image, she declared that he was "the best" and "the nicest."

Maddie reveals why her childhood romance with Barron ended

Referring to Barron as a “lil shy boy,” she disclosed that their brief childhood romance ended because “he went to Florida for the summer so we ended it.”

Barron's image as a good guy turns out to be more than just talks. Another TikTok user named Mo, who identified himself as Barron's classmate, attested to the fact that he was "a really nice kid".

On January 22, 2005, Melania and Donald Trump exchanged vows in Palm Beach, Florida. While Trump had children from his previous two marriages, he welcomed Barron with Melania on March 20, 2006.