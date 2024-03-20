Barron Trump turns 18: Donald Trump's youngest son celebrates birthday ahead of college

Donald and Melania Trump's son, Barron Trump, has stepped into adulthood as he turned 18 years old on Wednesday, March 20. The former US president's son is celebrating his birthday away from the limelight as his father gears up for the 2024 presidential elections. Barron is now eyeing a suitable college to mark the next chapter of his life. Donald and Melania Trump's son has turned 18 years old(AP)

Barron is the only child of Melania, the former first lady of the United States and Donald Trump's third wife. The 18-year-old was transferred to the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, towards the end of his father's presidential term in 2021. Barron will soon be graduating with the class of 2024.

Amid the birthday celebrations, a source recently told People that Barron is focusing on his college admission. According to the source, Barron's mother, Melania, who equally stays away from the limelight, is deeply involved in the process. “Melania’s main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it’s possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school,” the source told the outlet.

The source continued, “Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years,” adding, “Melania is all about Barron and her family. She has always been family-oriented, and in addition to some of the charity work she has done, staying ahead of family issues is her priority. She has a good life.”

Though much of Barron's life is guarded by his family, who is always in the public eye, Melania has often been vocal about raising him as an only child. At a Mother's Day event in 2018, the former FLOTUS said, “As a mother … I know what goes into raising a child. It takes an incredible amount of strength, a lot of time, a generous amount of patience, and all of our love,” per the outlet.