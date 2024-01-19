close_game
What is Barron Trump's height? Ex-President's youngest son spotted at grandmother's funeral

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 19, 2024 06:12 PM IST

Keep reading to know how tall is Barron Trump, former US President Donald Trump's youngest son

Donald's and Melania Trump's youngest son Barron Trump's height, has been a topic of discussion lately. The 17-year-old was recently spotted alongside his parents at his grandmother, Amalija Knav's funeral in Palm Beach, Florida. At 6ft 7in, Barron towers over his mother, who is 5ft 11in, and father, who is 6ft 3in. The Trump family attended the service alongside the former first lady's father, Viktor Knavs and several US senators.

Former President Donald Trump, center right, stands with his wife Melania, second left, their son Barron, center left, and father-in-law Viktor Knavs, as the coffin carrying the remains of Amalija Knavs, the former first lady's mother, is carried into the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea for her funeral, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)
Former President Donald Trump, center right, stands with his wife Melania, second left, their son Barron, center left, and father-in-law Viktor Knavs, as the coffin carrying the remains of Amalija Knavs, the former first lady's mother, is carried into the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea for her funeral, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

Barron Trump attends grandmother Amalija's funeral

Amalija's funeral began around 10 am, with her casket being lifted into the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea on Thursday. Melania, Donald, and Barron were also joined by the ex-US president's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. The Trump family arrived in a motorcade of black SUVs, the Secret Service, and Palm Beach police, per People.

ALSO READ: German minister on Donald Trump's 2nd term: ‘Stop talking… start preparing for it’

Barron Trump's height sparks debate online

Barron's impressive height at such a young age has intrigued many. His father once joked during the GOP campaign that Barron “got so tall” because he only ate his late grandmother's food. The ex-POTUS also revealed that despite his towering height, Barron prefers soccer over basketball. “I said you're gonna be a basketball player. He said, 'well, I like soccer dad, actually.' But you can't talk them into everything!” Donald said, per Mirror.

Following Barron's recent appearance, his height sparked debate online, with netizens flooding social media with comments about it. One X, formerly Twitter user said, “Look how much taller Barron is it’s fantastic isn’t it?” Another user shared a picture of Barron along with the caption, “Barron Trump is reaching new levels of height no one thought was possible.” One more user wrote on the platform, “Barron Trump is very tall, I had no idea, Presidential Height perhaps.”

