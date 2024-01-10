Melania Trump’s mother Amalija Knavs dies aged 78, former first lady says ‘will miss her beyond measure’

Former first lady Melania Trump’s mother, Amalija Knavs, has died at the age of 78. Amalija had been ill for some time. Amalija Knavs has died at the age of 78 (REUTERS)

Taking to X, Melania announced the sad news, writing, “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

The news comes after former president Donald Trump announced at his New Year's Eve event at Mar-a-Lago that his wife has been absent from family gatherings lately because she is spending time with her mom. "Melania — great first lady, so popular, the people love her — she's now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering,” Trump had said.

"But she's been very ill, so I just want to say 'hello' to the first lady — we just spoke, down in Miami, great hospital — and hopefully they'll be ok. But it's a tough one, it's a very tough one. She knows probably about 95% of the people in this room. We just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible,” he added.

‘Amalija has an excellent relationship with Melania’

It is believed that Melania had a very close relationship with mom Amalija and dad Viktor Knavs, 79. Both Amalija and Viktor had recently been living at Mar-a-Lago.

"[Amalija] has an excellent relationship with Melania and with Barron," a source close to the family told PEOPLE. "They love her. She is unselfish and takes care of the family. Melania has always been super good with her mom as well as Barron."

Barron was particularly close to his grandma, the source added. "There have been times when Barron has been with his grandparents more than with Melania, and a lot more than with Donald,” the insider said.