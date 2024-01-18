Will Tucker Carlson be Donald Trump's VP? Donald Trump Jr says…

Donald Trump is so ahead in the polls – particulary after his dominant performance in the Iowa caucuses – that the talk has moved from who will be the Republican Presidential nominee to who will be Trump’s Veep. Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson(Video ScreenGrab from X)

Recently, during an event in New Hampshire the audience chanted “VP, VP” when Vivek Ramaswamy took the stage with Donald Trump. The latter was rather effusive about his praise for Ramaswamy, calling him a very “smart guy”. This has led to immense speculation that Trump would pick Ramaswamy to be on the ticket.

Now, Donald Trump Jr has thrown another hat in the ring. President’s Trump son appeared on Newsmax to say that Tucker Carlson might be a viable candidate.

Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty asked Donald Trump Jr: “Don, is your dad serious about Tucker Carlson? Are those rumours serious?”

To this, Don Jr said: “That clearly would be on the table, right? I mean they’re very friendly, I think they agree on virtually all of these things. They certainly agree on stopping the never-ending wars. And so, I would love to see that happen. That would certainly be a contender.”

Other names that have been broached include Ron DeSantis, Senator JD Vance, and Ben Carson. Don Jr said that it would have be someone “who’s in alignment and aggressive”.

He said: “The Republicans in Washington, D.C., are weak. You can have the House, the Senate, and they’ll still roll over.”

However one name that’s definitely not welcome is Nikki Haley. Donald Trump Jr said he would make sure it wasn’t Nikki Halley but added that it’s “his opinion, but he didn’t make those decision”.

During the first GOP debate, Trump appeared in a conversation with Tucker Carlson which was shared on X instead of mainstream media channels and earned millions of views.

Meanwhile, Trump is the Republican frontrunner with 49% in the latest Reuters/Ipsos polling. He won the party's first nominating contest in Iowa, taking more than half the votes.

Trump, 77, has called the indictments a political witch hunt to thwart his pursuit of a second four-year term, an assertion that the Justice Department has denied.

He has promised other sweeping changes, including gutting the federal civil service to install loyalists and imposing tougher immigration policies such as mass deportations and ending birthright citizenship. He has also promised to eliminate Obamacare health insurance and impose harsher curbs on trade with China.

With inputs from agencies