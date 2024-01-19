close_game
German minister on Donald Trump's 2nd term: 'Stop talking… start preparing for it'

German minister on Donald Trump's 2nd term: ‘Stop talking… start preparing for it’

Jan 19, 2024

Germany's finance minister said, “We are talking too much about Donald Trump in Europe and we should prepare ourselves for a possible second term.”

Europe is talking too much about Donald Trump instead of getting ready for his potential second term as U.S. president, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday.

"We are talking too much about Donald Trump in Europe and we should prepare ourselves for a possible second term for Donald Trump by fostering our European competitiveness," Lindner said.

"Doing our homework is the best preparation."

Lindner also expressed his concerns about EU policymakers wanting to follow the U.S. in subsidizing "almost everything," something he considers unsustainable.

