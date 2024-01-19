close_game
Videos: Massive protests in Russia in support of rights activist Fail Alsynov

Videos: Massive protests in Russia in support of rights activist Fail Alsynov

ByMallika Soni
Jan 19, 2024 04:02 PM IST

Russia Fail Alsynov Protests: In videos widely shared on social media, police were seen asking people to step back or they would be arrested.

Hundreds of supporters of jailed rights activist Fail Alsynov staged a protest in the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan republic. The police detained at least seven people, news agency Reuters reported quoting Russian media. The region's leader Radiy Khabirov warned of tough action against protestors who he said were “extremists and traitors”. In videos widely shared on social media, police were seen asking people to step back or they would be arrested. Police were also heard saying that the protestors are not allowed to take part in an unauthorised gathering as one woman was led away by authorities despite remonstrations from people nearby.

Russia Fail Alsynov Protests: Riot policemen are seen deployed to disperse protesters in the town of Baymak in Russia's central Bashkortostan region.(AFP)
Russia Fail Alsynov Protests: Riot policemen are seen deployed to disperse protesters in the town of Baymak in Russia's central Bashkortostan region.(AFP)

This marks the third protest this week but the first in the regional capital Bashkortostan in the southern Ural mountains in support of minority rights activist Fail Alsynov, who was sentenced to four years in a penal colony on charges of inciting ethnic hatred. The 37-year-old has denied all charges.

Fail Alsynov is regarded as a hero by many of the region's ethnic Bashkir people as he campaigned for their language, culture and rights and also led successful protests in 2020 to prevent the start of mining operations on a hill that Bashkir consider sacred, it was reported.

The rights activist has also spoken against the recruitment of ethnic Bashkirs to fight for Russia in Ukraine saying that "this is not our war".

The protests come as Russian president Vladimir Putin is standing for a new six-year term in March and is on an election campaign, even though his victory in the polls is not in doubt.

    Mallika Soni

Friday, January 19, 2024
