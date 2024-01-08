Ivanka Trump brutally trolled for calling husband 'determined optimist', here's why

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner drew criticism on Sunday after former President Donald Trump's daughter shared a segment of the Lex Fridman Podcast in which her husband talked candidly about the difficulties he had to overcome in order to succeed in life. Jared Kushner (left) and his wife Ivanka Trump(AFP File Photo)

Hailing her husband's ambitious mindset, Ivanka called him a “determined optimist” after his podcast appearance.

In a post on X, Trump's daughter claimed that she “received a remarkable number of gracious compliments” on Kushner's recent in-depth discussion with Fridman. But what surprised the social media users the most was that she turned off comments on her post.

“I personally love this clip as it reveals the determined optimist who firmly believes that there’s always a solution if you’re willing to try enough paths. I love this about Jared… and it’s a good reminder as we start the new year!” she added.

What did Jared Kushner say in the podcast

In the podcast, Kushner told Fridman :“I just think it’s just something where, if you want to accomplish something, you know, a lot of people, I hear, complain about what other people do or why it’s hard, or why it’s impossible."

“And again, I say this as somebody who has been so blessed with so many things in life, but when I’ve had challenges or things I’ve wanted to achieve, I just focus and say, ‘What can I do?’” “I’ll read everything I can get my hands on. If I fail at one thing, if the door closes, I’ll try the window. If the window closes, I’ll try the chimney. If the chimney closes, I’ll try to dig a tunnel. It’s just, if you want to accomplish something, you just have to go at it," he added. The video was recorded in October 2023.

Social media trolls Ivanka Trump for turning the comments off

Social media critics, however, were prompt to draw attention to Kushner's inherited fortune.

While working as Donald Trump's White House advisors, Kushner and Ivanka did not receive wages; nonetheless, they did earn between $172 million and $640 million in outside revenue.

In April 2022, Kushner's Affinity Partners fund received a $2 billion investment reportedly from a Saudi sovereign wealth fund headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"Gracious compliments.” Lol. Trying to alter reality. The remarks were so “Gracious” that she turned them off," one user wrote on X with a laughing emoji. “Her husband, Jared, who was born into a family worth billions, explains to us how his tenacity led to his success. I learned that if I never give up on my dreams and work really hard, I can also be born into a wealthy family," another added.