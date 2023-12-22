close_game
News / World News / Watch: Donald's Trump daughter Ivanka visits Israel, meets families of hostages

ByMallika Soni
Dec 22, 2023 05:12 PM IST

The visit comes more than two months after Hamas killed roughly 1,200 Israelis.

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner travelled to Israel to meet with political leaders and families of those kidnapped during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. Jared Kushner posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “It’s important to see with one’s own eyes the lingering effects of the barbaric and unspeakable acts of October 7."

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner visit Kibbutz Kfar Aza, devastated in the October 7 attack by Hamas, in Israel.(Reuters)
Jared Kushner said that the two “met with families of those that were kidnapped, including some still in Gaza", adding, “We met with several political leaders who are committed to building lasting solutions to intractable problems. With determination, trust, pragmatism and creativity, the previously unthinkable can be accomplished.”

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump served as top aides in the Trump White House. but have no official role on the Trump 2024 campaign.

The visit comes more than two months after Hamas killed roughly 1,200 Israelis. More than 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in subsequent bombings and military operations by Israeli forces.

What Donald Trump has said on Israel-Hamas war

Donald Trump, who is leading in GOP primary polls, has given mixed messages on the Israel-Hamas war as he initially criticized Israeli leadership but later expressed support for Tel Aviv.

“So you have a war that’s going on, and you’re probably going to have to let this play out,” Donald Trump said in November, adding, “You’re probably going to have to let it play out, because a lot of people are dying.”

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
