close_game
close_game
News / World News / Judges who ruled against Donald Trump face threats, FBI steps in: ‘Terror is…'

Judges who ruled against Donald Trump face threats, FBI steps in: ‘Terror is…'

ByMallika Soni
Dec 22, 2023 04:33 PM IST

Colorado’s highest court ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible to serve as US president.

The FBI acted on a surge in violent threats against the Colorado Supreme Court justices who ruled earlier this week that former US president Donald Trump was disqualified from appearing on the 2024 primary ballot.

Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally.(AP)
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally.(AP)

“The FBI is aware of the situation and working with local law enforcement. We will vigorously pursue —investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation,” the agency said as per ABC News.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Lisa Monaco, the number two ranking official at the Justice Department, had earlier said that it is an extremely challenging terror threat environment.

“Well, what we've seen is an unprecedented rise in threats to public officials across the board: law enforcement agents, prosecutors, judges and election officials. And we are seeing that and responding to it,” she said adding that the FBI is investigating “cases involving threats to kill FBI agents, a Supreme Court justice, and three presidential candidates.”

Read more: Jamal Khashoggi's wife wins US political asylum: ‘They took his life but…’

What is the ruling by Colorado Supreme Court against Donald Trump

Colorado’s highest court ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible to serve as US president because of his actions inciting the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. The ruling effectively bars Donald Trump from the state’s March 5 primary ballot. The former US president can appeal the decision which his campaign said he plans to do.

“President Trump’s direct and express efforts, over several months, exhorting his supporters to march to the Capitol to prevent what he falsely characterized as an alleged fraud on the people of this country were indisputably overt and voluntary,” the court said, adding, “Moreover, the evidence amply showed that President Trump undertook all these actions to aid and further a common unlawful purpose that he himself conceived and set in motion: prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election and stop the peaceful transfer of power."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out