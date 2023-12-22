Judges who ruled against Donald Trump face threats, FBI steps in: ‘Terror is…'

The FBI acted on a surge in violent threats against the Colorado Supreme Court justices who ruled earlier this week that former US president Donald Trump was disqualified from appearing on the 2024 primary ballot. Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally.(AP)

“The FBI is aware of the situation and working with local law enforcement. We will vigorously pursue —investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation,” the agency said as per ABC News.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Lisa Monaco, the number two ranking official at the Justice Department, had earlier said that it is an extremely challenging terror threat environment.

“Well, what we've seen is an unprecedented rise in threats to public officials across the board: law enforcement agents, prosecutors, judges and election officials. And we are seeing that and responding to it,” she said adding that the FBI is investigating “cases involving threats to kill FBI agents, a Supreme Court justice, and three presidential candidates.”

What is the ruling by Colorado Supreme Court against Donald Trump

Colorado’s highest court ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible to serve as US president because of his actions inciting the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. The ruling effectively bars Donald Trump from the state’s March 5 primary ballot. The former US president can appeal the decision which his campaign said he plans to do.

“President Trump’s direct and express efforts, over several months, exhorting his supporters to march to the Capitol to prevent what he falsely characterized as an alleged fraud on the people of this country were indisputably overt and voluntary,” the court said, adding, “Moreover, the evidence amply showed that President Trump undertook all these actions to aid and further a common unlawful purpose that he himself conceived and set in motion: prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election and stop the peaceful transfer of power."