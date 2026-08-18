Who is ‘Chucky doll’ face mask suspect? Philadelphia victims offer terrifying details, ‘Are you ready to die?’
Police in Philadelphia are hunting a suspect in a Chucky mask for harassing multiple people last Wednesday.
Authorities in Philadelphia announced on Monday that they are seeking a person accused of intimidating and harassing individuals while donning a "distinctive Chucky doll Halloween-style face mask."
The suspect reportedly harassed several people in the Center City vicinity over a span of nearly 20 minutes last Wednesday, beginning at approximately 5:18 a.m., according to police reports.
"During that time span, he was able to accost a good many people, most of which haven't come forward yet," stated Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith during a press conference on Monday, as per ABC7.
Chucky doll face mask suspect targeting both men and women
In a specific incident recorded on surveillance footage, Smith reported that the masked assailant pursued a female jogger, to whom he allegedly posed the question, "Are you ready to die?" The victim fled while screaming for assistance, sustaining an injury to her leg during the encounter, according to Smith.
The female jogger has since come forward; however, Smith indicated that there are believed to be at least six individuals whom the masked suspect approached in an effort to "scare or antagonize" during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
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He is targeting both men and women, essentially anyone he encounters, Smith stated.
Smith mentioned that the police are currently only aware of the incident that occurred on Wednesday morning, but he encouraged anyone else who has been "victimized by this individual" to step forward.
Chucky doll face mask suspect: Victims share experience
A victim shared her experience with ABC affiliate WPVI, illustrating how she defended herself by kicking the assailant in the chest during his attempted attack. She reported that he fled the scene following her action.
Jameka mentioned that there was something unusual about the man. "He just seemed so disoriented about what his goals actually were. I had bags; he wasn't reaching for those. It didn't seem like he had a clear goal to like actually get in La Colombe to do anything, so I was like OK, well, let's see if you can fight -- and he couldn't."
Who is Chucky doll face mask suspect? Here's what we know
Upon arrest, the suspect will be charged with offenses such as terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and intimidation, according to Smith.
The person was seen holding a cellphone in his left hand and seemed to record the interactions "for his own purposes," Smith noted. Law enforcement is currently "scouring social media" to identify any content that may have been posted online in an effort to locate the suspect, the captain stated.
The suspect was seen lowering a white mask, revealing part of his face, Smith reported. Authorities described the individual as a black male with a slender physique, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and estimated to be between the ages of 16 and 20.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More