US air quality map: Alert issued for Philadelphia, Pittsburgh after Canadian, Minnesota wildfires: Code Purple activated

A first alert has been issued for the Philadelphia area because of deteriorating air quality, following the arrival of smoke from Canadian wildfires and northern Minnesotan wildfires on Thursday, which is anticipated to persist until Saturday. US air quality map: Philadelphia has issued a Code Purple air quality alert as smoke from Canadian and Minnesotan wildfires impacts the region. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued a Code Purple air quality alert for the entire state today. Earlier, Allegheny County was under a Code Maroon alert. A Code Maroon (the most severe) or Code Orange (less severe) alert may be issued today, depending on the specific location.

All residents are advised to refrain from engaging in prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities during Code Purple alerts, as per the DEP.

Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions, should completely avoid outdoor activities.

Additionally, people are encouraged to refrain from using gas-powered lawn equipment and from lighting campfires.