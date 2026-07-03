Michael Bon: Brockton man charged with homicide after Pennsylvania state trooper killed in I-81 crash

Bon appeared before District Judge Christina Lengel and is currently being held on a cash bail of $700,000, according to court records.

A man from Brockton is now facing a series of charges for the death of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Michael E. Pahira Jr. After a thorough investigation, 33-year-old Michael Bon has been charged with multiple offenses, such as homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and various traffic violations.

What happened to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper? The incident occurred on July 1 at approximately 7 a.m. when Pahira was performing a truck inspection on the southbound shoulder of Interstate 81 near Mile Marker 119 in Cass Township, Schuylkill County.

Pahira’s marked patrol vehicle was stationed behind the tractor-trailer under inspection, with its emergency lights activated, when investigators reported that a southbound tractor-trailer operated by Bon abruptly veered out of the travel lane and onto the shoulder.

The truck initially collided with the side mirror of Pahira's patrol car before crashing into the back of the commercial vehicle under inspection, pushing it further off the road while Pahira became trapped beneath the front bumper, according to police reports.

Both commercial vehicles ignited in flames after the impact.

Michael E. Pahira Jr declared dead in hospital, tributes pour in Pahira sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased. Bon was also injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the inspected truck did not sustain any injuries.

“Pennsylvania lost one of its finest public servants,” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro stated during a press conference alongside State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens. “Trooper Mike Pahira, who his loved ones called Mikey ... was taken from us in an awful accident this morning.”

Pahira became a member of the Pennsylvania State Police in January 2007 and dedicated nearly 20 years to the force, focusing on his role as a motor carrier inspector, as stated by the police department. His passing marks the 106th line-of-duty death in the history of the Pennsylvania State Police.

In tribute to Pahira, Shapiro has mandated that flags be flown at half-staff.

“He was a good man, and he was a good cop, and he was taken from us far too soon as he served our community,” he stated. ”We are all going to miss him.”