Who was Michael Pahira Jr.? PA state trooper dies in line of duty after being hit by vehicle, ‘One of our very finest’

A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper died in the line of duty after he was hit by a commercial vehicle Wednesday morning, July 1, along Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. Gov. Josh Shapiro said said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon that Michael Pahira Jr., served with the state police for 20 years, and served the community with "extraordinary dedication,” according to wfmz.com Who was Michael Pahira Jr.? PA state trooper dies in line of duty after being hit by vehicle (PA State Police/Facebook)

Who was Michael Pahira Jr.? Pahira, 44, was assigned to Troop L, Frackville. He was conducting a commercial vehicle safety inspection on a tractor trailer at approximately 7 am at Mile Marker 119 in Cass Township before his tragic death, state police revealed in a news release.

Shapiro described Pahira, a native of Schuylkill County, as a devoted brother, uncle, and son.

"He was a good man and a good cop," Shapiro said, adding that flags will be lowered at half-staff to honor him.

PA State Police’s release said that Pahira was enlisted in the PSP in January of 2007 and was assigned to Troop L, Frackville, as a Motor Carrier Inspector.

“Trooper Pahira was conducting a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) inspection along I-81 Southbound near Mile Marker 119.3. Trooper Pahira was outside his vehicle, standing in the vicinity of the cab of the CMV, actively engaged in the inspection. The CMV was stationary on the right shoulder of the highway. Trooper Pahira’s marked patrol unit had its emergency lighting activated and was positioned directly behind the CMV,” said the release.

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“A second CMV was also traveling southbound on I-81 and approached the location. The second CMV left the roadway and struck the patrol unit’s side view mirror. It then impacted the rear of the CMV, which was being inspected, pushing it further off the roadway. The second CMV then struck Trooper Pahira. Both CMVs caught on fire after impact. Trooper Pahira was seriously injured and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” it continued.

The release added, “Operator #1 was injured and is currently being medically treated. Operator #3 was not injured. The investigation remains active.”

Pahira is the 106th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to die in the line of duty.

Tributes pour in Tributes poured in for Pahira on X.

Senator John Fetterman wrote, “Another terrible reminder that keeping Pennsylvania safe is a dangerous job. My family grieves for this brave trooper and his family during this awful loss.”

Senator Doug Mastriano wrote, “Rebbie and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fellow Troopers of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Michael Pahira Jr., who tragically lost his life in the line of duty while conducting a commercial motor vehicle inspection on Interstate 81 this morning. Trooper Pahira made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the people of our Commonwealth. We owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to the brave men and women of law enforcement who put themselves in harm's way each day to keep our communities safe.”

“This morning, we lost one of our very finest when Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Michael Pahira died in the line of duty in Schuylkill County,” wrote Shapiro. “I just left Lehigh Valley Hospital – Schuylkill where I spent time with Mike's parents, Patti and Mike, his sister, Jen, and some of his friends and fellow troopers. They told me about Mike — about how great a man he was, about his high school wrestling record, his love of cooking, and his commitment to caring for his mother as she battles cancer.”

“Trooper Pahira was the very best of us — Lori and I are praying for the @PAStatePolice family and our local law enforcement partners after losing another one of their own,” he added.

Congressman Dan Meuser said, “Shelley and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira, who was killed in the line of duty this morning while conducting a safety inspection on Route 81 in Cass Township.This tragedy is a reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers face every day. Please join Shelley and I as we pray for Trooper Michael Pahira, his parents, Michael Sr. and Patricia, of Schuylkill County, and all his friends and family during this difficult time.”

“AZDPS sends our deepest condolences to our colleagues at the Pennsylvania State Police following the tragic loss of Trooper Michael Pahira Jr., who died in the line of duty today. Our thoughts and prayers are with Trooper Pahira’s family and the PSP community,” wrote the Dept. of Public Safety.