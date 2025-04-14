Cody Balmer expresses hate for Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro in bone-chilling confession; ‘Would’ve beaten him with…’

Cody Balmer, the 38-year-old arson suspect who is suspected of setting Pennsylvania Governor's home on fire on Saturday night of Passover, admitted to police that he detested Josh Shapiro and that he would have struck him with a hammer if he had discovered him, a new report revealed. Cody Balmer and Pennsylvania Governor' Josh Shapiro (X@@Bubblebathgirl/ AP)

According to a criminal complaint received by The Post on Monday, the Harrisburg police department charged Balmer with terrorist acts, burglaries, aggravated assault, criminal homicide, and aggravated arson.

The documents disclose that Balmer told officials he had taken fuel out of a lawnmower and placed it into two bottles of Heineken, which he used subsequently to make homemade Molotov bombs.

How did Cody Balmer set Josh Shapiro's house on fire?

He arrived at the Governor's residence after walking an hour from his house. He then scaled the perimeter fence of Shapiro's house, smashed two windows using a hammer, and threw the Molotov bombs inside, the complaint added.

The police also discovered two shattered Heineken beer bottles that contained gasoline in the Governor's living room, as per authorities.

After the Governor hosted guests for Passover, Balmer “forcibly entered” his house. According to Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens, Balmer utilized homemade explosive materials to set the house on fire while Shapiro and his family were asleep.

Opening about Blamer's stunning plans, Bivens said he used “a very methodical approach,” CNN reported.

The officials have stated that it was a “targeted” assault, but they did not immediately figure out the motivation.

Also Read: Photos show extensive fire damage to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s residence after arson attack

Cases against Cody Balmer

CNN further reported that Balmer's detention occurred only days before he was scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing in a different case involving a simple assault allegation from 2023.

In 2016, he entered a guilty plea to counts of theft by trickery and forgeries in another case.

Is Cody Balmer mentally ill?

Balmer's mother Christie spoke to CBS News after his arrest. She claimed that her son is “mentally ill” and he was not taking his medication.

The mother claimed she “couldn't get anybody to help” despite contacting several police departments in an attempt to get her son “picked up.”