Cody Balmer: Was property seizure the motive behind Josh Shapiro home arson? Alleged court document surfaces

Cody Balmer has been identified as the arsonist who allegedly set fire to the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro early Sunday morning. The 38-year-old Harrisburg resident has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault. Police investigate Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence after someone set fire to the building on Sunday, April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP)

While authorities have not confirmed a motive, an alleged court document has surfaced suggesting the attack may be linked to a property seizure. The document refers to a property on Canby Street in Harrisburg that was scheduled for auction. However, Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the authenticity of the document, nor has it been confirmed whether the property belongs to Balmer.

An alleged court document has surfaced suggesting the attack on Josh Shapiro's home may be linked to a property seizure.(X/ @ginamilan_)

A Facebook profile allegedly linked to the suspect has also emerged, featuring anti-Biden posts and photos of rifles. Authorities have not officially confirmed the profile's ownership.

Governor's Statement

Governor Josh Shapiro addressed the incident in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying that the fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

“Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg,” he wrote in a post on X.

“The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police. Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.”

“Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe,” Shapiro added.

Police Investigation

According to investigators, Balmer executed a "very methodic plan," entering and exiting the governor's residence within minutes. Police say he hopped the fence, evaded troopers, set the fire, and fled the scene. He was arrested shortly afterward in the Harrisburg area.

"While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence," Pennsylvania State Police said.