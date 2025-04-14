Menu Explore
Josh Shapiro home fire suspect Cody Balmer's alleged Facebook profile, photos surface

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 14, 2025 03:33 AM IST

Cody Balmer, 38, was identified as the suspect who lit a fire at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's residence in Harrisburg

Cody Balmer, 38, was identified as the suspect who lit a fire at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's residence in Harrisburg. Police officials confirmed that he is in custody and is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault. Meanwhile, Balmer's alleged Facebook profile has surfaced on social media. Hindustan Times cannot verify the authenticity of the photos and screenshots. Authorities are yet to release his photo. '

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's Harrisburg home was lit on fire early Sunday(REUTERS)
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's Harrisburg home was lit on fire early Sunday(REUTERS)

Earlier in the day, Josh Shapiro said in a post on X that the incident took place around 2 AM on Sunday.

“Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg,” he wrote.

“The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police. Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.”

“Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe,” Shapiro added.

Also Read: What are the charges against Cody Balmer? Police say Josh Shapiro home arsonist had a ‘very methodic plan’

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, police said Balmer had a ‘very methodic plan’ and was in and out of Shapiro's home within minutes. Authorities said Balmer hopped the fences, evaded the troopers and set the fire. He was traced and arrested in the Harrisburg area shortly after Shapiro and his family were evacuated.

"While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence," the State Police said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Follow Us On