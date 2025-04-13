Josh Shapiro family: All about wife Lori Shapiro and their 4 children

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family members were safely evacuated after their home was allegedly set on fire by an arsonist on Saturday night. Josh Shapiro is married to Lori Shapiro and the couple has four children.(X/ Josh Shapiro)

In a statement posted to social media, Shapiro wrote, “Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg.”

“The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police. Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” he continued.

“Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

Josh Shapiro's Family -

Governor Josh Shapiro is married to Lori Shapiro. The couple shares four children: Sophia, Jonah, Max, and Reuben.

Josh and Lori met in ninth grade while attending school in Montgomery County, eventually becoming high school sweethearts. They married in 1997 in a wedding ceremony held in Bucks County.

Lori Shapiro earned her undergraduate degree from Colgate University and later completed a master’s degree in Science, Technology, and Public Policy from The George Washington University.

Early in her career, she served in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy during the Clinton Administration. There, she worked on initiatives to spur economic innovation and close the emerging digital divide, including collaborations with the President’s Information Technology Advisory Committee (PITAC), where she served as a liaison to the White House.

Today, Lori serves as the Honorary Chair of the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and is a board member at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The couple's eldest daughter, Sophia, now 24, played a key role in mobilizing the youth vote during her father’s 2022 gubernatorial campaign while studying at the University of Pittsburgh, Teen Vogue reported.

Sophia and her brother Jonah are both legal adults, while Max and Reuben are still minors.